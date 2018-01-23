Bus service questioned: Some seniors can't get to Peace Meals 2 days every week

C-CARTS provides bus service in Rantoul. Previously, a village of Rantoul bus took seniors to the Peace Meal program at Community Service Center. However, the village quit that service when a contract was reached with C-CARTS. Some seniors are objecting because the service isn’t available two days a week.

RANTOUL — Deidre March used to look forward to going to the Peace Meal program at Rantoul’s Community Service Center every week day that she could.

Her doctor also encouraged it “because it’s another outing for me,” the senior citizen said.

But March and other seniors can’t make it to Peace Meals as often these days due to a lack of transportation.

Some seniors have taken to trying to walk to the program site while others hire a taxi — neither of which is an option for March due to mobility and financial issues.

The village of Rantoul formerly operated a bus service that took seniors to Peace Meal program Monday-Friday and to other stops such as Walmart and County Market. But the village stopped offering that service when the C-CARTS bus service came into town.

But there’s a hitch. C-CARTS doesn’t offer the service on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Rantoul resident Wendell Golston told the village board last week that he became aware of the problem when he saw seniors walking in inclement weather. He said he would pick them up and ask them why they were out in such weather. He was told it was because the bus wasn’t running to Peace Meal that day.

For the 65-year-old March, who lives at Youman Place on North Maplewood Drive, it would be a 1 1/2-mile walk. There’s no way she is going to try that, she said. She has to use a walker.

But her neighbor, whom she estimated is 80 years old, has tried it. She doesn’t want to miss the program.

“I go when I can,” said March, who said she now has to pay to have someone drive her to the grocery store or other appointments, whereas before she could go on the village bus, which was free. “They just dropped it all at once.”

Golston urged the village board to rectify the problem.

“We don’t want to look at this as a cost thing because these are people that have served our community,” Golston said. “If we can find the money to do other things, then these are people that we need for them to have the best quality of life they can for the remainder of their lives.

“Let’s find the money to get this done.”

He urged the village government not to look at the issue “as a money thing but as a humanitarian thing.”

Mayor Chuck Smith said hopefully a solution can be found.

“It’s not really one of our programs,” Smith said. “Basically the Peace Meal is funded through Sarah Bush hospital in Mattoon. We were providing some bus services to get people to Peace Meals. ... We asked C-CARTS to take over some of those duties. Our staff is looking at that to see if there is some way that we can assist in that.”

Trustee Rich Medlen said he would like for the village to look into why no bus service has been available and hopefully have an answer by the Feb. 6 study session.

“If that’s not happening, that concerns me,” Medlen said.

Village Administrator Rick Snider said he would investigate the situation.



Patrol officer sworn in

In other business, Smith swore in the second new police officer this month. Smith administered the oath to Skyler Sieving.

Sieving reported to the Police Training Academy on Sunday. A graduate of Parkland College, where he earned an associate degree, Sieving has worked for the past 2 1/2 years for Advance Filtration Systems in Champaign. Smith said Sieving resides in Urbana.

Earlier this month, Jacob Brand was sworn in. Smith said Brand is training on the midnight shift.

Formerly employed by the Parkland College Police Department, Brand was hired Jan. 2. He has 12 years training as an officer and also has an associate degree from Parkland. Brand resides in Champaign.



Airport work

The board also approved an engineering service agreement with Burns & McDonnell for plans and specifications for the reconstruction and realignment of Taxiway E at Rantoul Aviation Center at a cost not to exceed $106,407. The village of Rantoul’s share is $5,320. The Illinois Department of Transportation will pay for the remaining cost.

The taxiway is at the west end of the east-west runway. The new design will address the pavement condition and bring the pavement geometry into conformance with Federal Aviation Administration standards.

Project letting for construction will take place in the spring or summer with the estimated cost set at $997,100. The village’s share will be 5 percent ($49,855). The remaining funds will be paid by the state and federal governments.



Landfill cover project

The board approved a change order to fully fund the excavation and repair of the cover of the closed municipal landfill north of Brookhill Golf Course at cost of $5,391.

The original project called for the installation of about 8,400 square feet of geosynthetic clay liner and 1,150 square yards of cover material to address areas of minimal coverage and vegetation.

Once the initial work was completed, additional grading and repairs were required in a secondary wet area at a cost of $10,991, which was $5,391 more than the contingency fund of $5,600.



Realty agreement

The board approved a resolution approving an exclusive one-year right-to-sell listing agreement with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty for certain properties on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

The real estate agency is paid on a commission basis of all lease/purchase items. The agreement is an extension of an existing agreement with the village.

