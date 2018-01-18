One of the two candidates for Champaign County executive will hold a town hall meeting next week in Rantoul to meet with voters and explain the office, which will be on the ballot for the first time in November.

Republican candidate Gordy Hulten will hold the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Rantoul Municipal Building, 333 S. Tanner St.

Democrat Darlene Kloeppel is also seeking the newly created post but has not scheduled a Rantoul town hall meeting.

Hulten and the county farm bureau’s political involvement committee will host a series of four town hall meetings this month and in February. The farm bureau has already endorsed Hulten, currently the county clerk.

Both Hulten and Kloeppel are running unopposed in their party primaries in March.

Hulten’s three other meetings are:

— 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, Mahomet Township Community Center, 510 E. Main St., Mahomet.

— 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, Tolono Public Library, 111 E. Main, Tolono.

— 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, St. Joseph Village Hall, 207 E. Lincoln, St. Joseph.

Kloeppel said she has scheduled three town hall meetings in February and March and will hold more throughout the year.

Kloeppel’s schedule of town hall meetings includes:

— 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St., U.

— 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, Tolono Public Library, 111 E. Main St., Tolono.

— 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, community hall, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale.

County voters approved creating the office of county executive in November 2016. The farm bureau, the county chamber of commerce, Hulten and state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, spearheaded the campaign for the office.

Champaign County will become the second county in Illinois, joining Will County, with a county-executive form of government.

The position, which will pay $117,269 annually, carries significant responsibilities and powers, including preparing the county budget, making appointments with the concurrence of the county board, approving or vetoing legislation and presiding over county board meetings. The executive also has the power to hire his or her own staff.

“I guess we both decided we need to get out there,” Kloeppel said. “The farm bureau obviously is supporting Gordy, so it makes sense that they would be doing things like that.

“I think it’s important that the voters know what the candidate’s views are. I think the issues for the county are the same. They’re going to be economic development, the jail, the nursing home, other facilities, redistricting. They’re all going to be issues for the county, regardless of who has the job. So it’s good that people will hear the approaches of the people who will be dealing with them.”

