Village proceeding with additional airport work

RANTOUL — The village board was asked to approve an engineering design agreement for additional taxiway improvements at the Rantoul Aviation Center.

In a light night of action at last week’s village board study session, Public Works Director Greg Hazel asked the board to approve $106,407 for the improvement design with Burns & McDonnell engineers.

“This taxiway is at the west end of the east-west runway, and the new design will address the pavement condition and bring the pavement geometry into conformance with FAA standards,” Hazel said.

The work will involve a realignment of the east-west runway.

“Requirements for that alignment to allow the pilots to have their entrance or exit of the runway have changed over time,” Hazel said. “This will bring it into compliance.

The village’s portion of the engineering agreement will total 5 percent (about $5,300), with the rest funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics.

Hazel said the work is the latest component in a long-range transportation improvement program for the airport.

He said estimated cost of construction is $997,100. The village will also be responsible for 5 percent of the construction costs ($49,855).

The village board was expected to act on the recommendation at Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting.



Landfill cover project

Hazel also asked the board to approve a change order of $5,391 for the cover project of the old municipal landfill north of Rantoul that was closed in the late 1980s.

“We have been in the process of trying to seek closure, which changes your permitting requirements and sampling requirements,” Hazel said.

He said there were some wet spots discovered at the landfill, and the price quoted by a contractor ended up costing about $5,400 more than originally quoted.

The initial project for the landfill’s cover involved the installation of about 8,400 square feet of geosynthetic clay liner and 1,150 square yards of cover material designed to compensate for minimal coverage and vegetation.

Cross Construction Inc. was awarded the initial contract of $56,613 in December 2016. However, $10,991 worth of additional grading and repair work was required, which exceeded the $5,600 contingency fee.

Hazel said village officials will meet with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to evaluate whether the efforts will allow the landfill to be closed.



Base real estate agreement

The board was also asked to approve renewal of a one-year real estate agreement with Coldwell Banker Devonshire Realty to shop several properties on the former base.

“It’s a commission fee-based contract based on the sale of any of the buildings or the lease value of any leases,” Hazel said.

The properties listed for lease and/or sale are Building 26 (located adjacent to the former Chanute Air Museum), Building 20 (AT&T second floor), hangars 1-3 and Rantoul Business Center.

Coldwell Banker is paid on a commission fee basis. The contract will extend through February 2019.

Trustee Chad Smith also asked Hazel to notify Coldwell Banker that some of its signs at the properties are in bad shape.

At a special meeting following the study session, the board amended the village personnel code, adding a new section that prohibits sexual harassment by village employees.



In other business

• The board heard from Concerned Citizens of Rantoul Vice President Debbra Sweat, who invited the board and Mayor Chuck Smith to attend the Martin Luther King Day celebration at Eater Junior High School, which was held Saturday.

• Smith presented Rantoul Township High School student Yaquelin Quinto with a $500 check to help defray the cost of college tuition.

• The board was asked to affirm the appointment of Cynthia Rouse to the Citizens Advisory Committee for a term to expire in 2021.

• Chad Smith thanked village staff, including police, public works and firefighters, for their work during the recent sub zero weather. “There was weather outside that nobody wanted to be out there,” Smith said.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

