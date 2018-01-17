Ludlow village trustee tenders resignation

LUDLOW — Village board member Sarah Hills submitted her resignation, effective immediately, at the board’s January meeting last week.

Mayor Steve Thomas said a time conflict with Hills’ job prompted her to resign.

A Ludlow native, Hills is employed in Rantoul.

Thomas had appointed her to the board in June. A new appointee will be named, pending board approval.



Chicken ordinance

The board discussed a potential chicken ordinance but took no action.

Thomas said one board member has received calls about the village possibly allowing backyard chickens, but the board decided if residents want such an ordinance, they will have to circulate a petition to put the issue on an upcoming ballot.

Rantoul recently approved backyard chickens. Fisher approved the hens earlier. Other Illinois communities have also allowed the birds in town.



Electronic disposal day

The board voted to pay $77.20 to the Regional Planning Commission to participate in a countywide electronic disposal day (to be held twice in 2018).

The village will hold its cleanup day May 19, the same day of the spring countywide electronic disposal day.



Other business

Thomas told the board that Jon Rector, Republican candidate for Champaign County clerk, asked to appear at the board’s Feb. 5 meeting.

The board also discussed possibly holding a townwide meet-and-greet time for all candidates who want to attend.

Christmas decoration winners were announced.

They include:

Brian Iverson, first place, $100;

Josh Cundiff, second place, $75;

Rodney Guthrie, third place, $50;

Tony Funkhouser, fourth place, $25.

The board tabled consideration of hiring an outside firm to clean the new community center.

Thomas said a bid of $160 a month was presented to him, but no one wanted to make a motion to approve a contract.

The board voted to approve an ordinance prohibiting sexual harassment by village employees.

Board members learned that Animal Control has been in the village for four days attempting to capture a dog running at large.

The board discussed a birthday party held for Norma Buchanan. A $150 donation was presented to the village in her name to be used for the community center kitchen.

