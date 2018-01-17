Fisher north side drainage project bid accepted

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board accepted the low bid for work on its north side drainage project.

The village will pay Dirt Works Trucking & Excavating of Rantoul $119,443 for work to alleviate flooding after heavy rains in the area.

Public works committee Chair Kevin Henderson reported nearly all of the 11 bids received came in well under the engineer’s cost estimate for the project. The accepted bid is at half the estimated cost.

Henderson said the company is rather new but that its principals previously owned a different company. Work is scheduled to begin April 1 as weather permits.

Also Mayor Mike Bayler said the sale of the water and sewer systems to Illinois American Water will take place nearer the end of March than the beginning. Henderson suggested the board host a public informational meeting before the sale, and Bayler said he would schedule one or two.



Monitor mandatory garbage pick-up

Trustee Roger Ponton said the board should probably look at its ordinance that requires all households to have garbage pick-up. Up to now that has been easy to monitor with residents paying for it on combined bills for water, sewer and garbage the village sends out.

But with the water systems sale, the village will no longer bill, and garbage will be billed by Area Disposal. So the village will no longer be able to see who maintains garbage service and who doesn’t.

“This will be a bigger issue than you think,” Ponton cautioned his fellow trustees.

The board authorized redeeming some $50,000 in certificates of deposit of water/wastewater funds and depositing the money in the appropriate replacement savings accounts.

Trustee Deb Estes said the money would remain in those accounts until the end of the fiscal year in April. After that the funds become unrestricted.



Partial scoreboard funding

The board committed unofficially to funding a portion of a new scoreboard on the south side of the Little League field. Resident Seth Coulter, a board member of the youth baseball program, told the board it needs to be replaced.

Coulter estimated the cost to be about $5,000 for the 8- by 4-foot scoreboard.

After a brief discussion about the possibility of soft drink companies sponsoring the installation, that idea was discarded. Instead Bayler said the village could probably cover half the cost and that maybe local businesses would contribute as well.

Bayler asked Coulter to do a little more studying on the project and come back to the board with a “hard cost.”

The board also authorized the purchase of ice control salt from Gunther Salt Co. of up to $4,000 and authorized repairs to the police Expedition squad vehicle of up to $2,500.

