Thomasboro village levy deja vu for taxpayers

THOMASBORO — Thomasboro property owners may see little change this year in the village portion of their property tax bills.

At the Jan. 2 regular meeting, the village board approved a property tax levy of $95,300 for 2017, payable in 2018. That is slightly less than the 2016 levy, which village attorney Jason Bartell said was $95,600. As long as the equalized assessed value of property within the village is similar to the 2016 EAV of $10.9 million and the assessed value of an individual property remains the same, tax bills are anticipated to be similar to last year’s.

Also at the meeting, trustee Dustin Rhodes reviewed plans for park refurbishment. The next phase is the swing sets.

“Ours are getting pretty tore up,” Rhodes said.

He estimated the cost of purchasing new swing sets at $8,000-$9,000 out of an overall budget of $15,000. Another possibility would be fabricating the poles as was done with the basketball hoops installed last fall at a cost of not quite $4,000.

“That cuts most of the cost,” Rhodes said.

The existing swing sets have three bays. Rhodes hopes to maintain that number.

Other refurbishment plans include designing a layout for and installation of playground equipment donated by Altamont, erecting a permanent restroom, installing chain link fencing also donated by Altamont and bleachers donated by Thomasboro Grade School.

Grilo suggested investigating a rubber play surface instead of wood chips. Trustee Ronda Scott asked about a volleyball court. There were also questions about the viability of the softball diamond, which isn’t regulation size. Rhodes said the diamond continues to be used by teams for practice.

“To my mind it stays until it gets no use,” Grilo said.

In other business, the board adopted a policy prohibiting sexual harassment. The policy defines sexual harassment according to the Illinois Human Rights Act. It also details the procedure for reporting sexual harassment allegations, prohibits retaliation for reporting allegations and stipulates consequences for violating the policy as well as knowingly making a false report.

An amended burn ordinance was tabled to the February meeting.

