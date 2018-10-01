Thomasboro reaches agreement with police chief

THOMASBORO — The third time did the trick in the effort by the Thomasboro Village Board to finalize an employment agreement with Robert Rea as chief of police.

An initial agreement was approved at the Dec. 4 regular board meeting, with an amendment inserted that required Rea to establish residency in the village within a year.

The agreement was approved unanimously.

However, at the Jan. 2 regular board meeting Rea expressed concern about the residency requirement.

“I would be willing to live in Thomasboro,” he said, “but the residency requirement was not mentioned in the interview process. What happens if a year from now I can’t find anything? What options do my wife and I have?”

After his comments, the board voted 4-2 to remove the residency requirement and insert language about making a “best effort” to establish residency.

Other changes to the contract included swapping a 3 percent retirement match for health care and adding a life insurance policy at an annual cost of $1,200. Trustees Tony Grilo and Dustin Rhodes voted against the motion. They objected to the change in the residency requirement.



Then, at a brief special board meeting held Saturday, the residency language was removed altogether. A motion to enter into closed session to discuss the revised agreement was voted down, and a 4-2 vote followed on the amended contract. Grilo and Rhodes again opposed the motion.

Mayor Tyler Evans said after the special meeting that he expected Rea to be sworn in and to begin work Monday.

Rea will earn an annual salary of $45,000. In addition to health and life insurance contribution, other benefits named in the agreement include $50 monthly cell phone reimbursement; payment of professional dues and subscriptions; provision and cleaning of uniforms; use of a village-owned vehicle for unlimited business and limited personal use; and annual performance and salary review. The agreement may be terminated with 30 days notice by employer or employee.

