Village board to amend ordinance regarding sexual harassment prohibition

RANTOUL — The village board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the municipal building, immediately following its monthly study session, which begins at 6 p.m.
The purpose of the special meeting is to adopt an ordinance amending the village personnel code in relation to sexual harassment prohibition.
The municipal building is located at 333 S. Tanner St.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.