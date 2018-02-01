Michaels, Farney sworn into county office

URBANA — John Farney and Diane Michaels were sworn in Tuesday morning as Champaign County’s newest countywide officials.



Farney, of rural Urbana, became the new county treasurer, replacing Dan Welch, whose resignation became effective Dec. 31. Welch, the longest-serving treasurer in county history, retired with 11 months remaining in his fifth term.



Farney, who had been the county auditor, will be replaced by Diane Michaels, now a former county board member from rural Rantoul.



Both Michaels and Farney will serve in their new offices until at least Dec. 1. They both have to run for election in November, Farney facing former Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing for treasurer and Michaels going up against two-time auditor candidate George Danos of Champaign.



“County government is a great place to be. Our future is bright,” Farney said shortly after he was sworn in at 8 a.m. by County Clerk Gordy Hulten. “Yes, we have some dark clouds out there but we’re working through those. We’re going to have success here in Champaign County. We’ve got the right people in place.



“I look forward to working with Diane and I appreciate everything that Treasurer Welch did for us. Treasurer Welch has made it a very seamless transition and I have to thank him for it. His office is in excellent shape.”



Both Michaels and Farney said they would retain the current employees in their offices.



“I very much look forward to working with the ladies in the office,” said Michaels. “J.J. has left a very, very good group that runs things very smoothly and we will keep it that way. I want to make sure that things are very transparent and open.”



