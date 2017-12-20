URBANA — Champaign County Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to join other Illinois counties that have hired law firms to pursue claims against drug makers believed to be partly responsible for the nation’s opioid crisis.

The 21-0 vote came without debate.

The board also approved the appointment of Rantoul resident Diane Michaels as the new county auditor.

Under the agreement to pursue claims against drug makers, three Illinois law firms will split 25 percent of the gross amount recovered on behalf of the county.

Attorney Brian Bradley of the Champaign firm of Koester and Bradley, one of the firms the county hired, said the abuse of opioids “is putting financial strain and pressure” on the county.

“What we’re going to do is bring in teams of economic experts to actually figure out and put a dollar amount on these. It’s not going to be easy,” he said.

Bradley’s appearance came on the same night that the board approved a $23,000 budget amendment for the county coroner’s office to handle increased toxicology and autopsy costs associated in part with opioid deaths.

He said lawsuits would be filed by the consortium “in the next couple of weeks,” and plaintiffs would include not only Champaign County but also Piatt, Kane, DeKalb and Cook counties.

“We’re going to file an individual lawsuit on behalf of the county in Champaign County, and we’re going to find the best venue to pursue that,” he said. “It may be here; it may be Cook County. We’re going to find the best place to pursue these actions.”

Bradley said the firms are “optimistic there will be a significant recovery at the end of the day for the county to get back some of the money that was lost. But we’re also pushing for injunctive relief, where we want them to change what they’re doing.”

Bradley said pharmaceutical companies should have to “step up and help with treatment on an ongoing basis.”

“I don’t want folks to think that we’re just going to get a check and then go away,” he said. “This is deeper than that. It’s going to be a long-term push to find a solution.”



Michaels appointment

Michaels, who was appointed auditor, was a Republican member of the county board. Her appointment becomes effective Jan. 1.

She succeeds John Farney, who will become the county treasurer, replacing Dan Welch, who is retiring after 19 years in that position.



County nursing home items

Meanwhile, the board deferred action until January on two items related to the county-owned nursing home.

One was to renew $500,000 in loans from the county’s general corporate fund to the home. The original terms said they had to be repaid by Dec. 31.

The second item calls for the issuance of more than $1 million in tax-anticipation warrants, essentially short-term loans, to be repaid with property-tax revenue in the spring — to help the nursing home’s cash-flow problems.

Champaign Republican Jim McGuire said he asked for the deferral on the nursing home issues because “we just need more time to accomplish some things. There is a lot going on in the background, and we just weren’t ready tonight.”

“We’re discussing things and working together to get some things accomplished,” McGuire said. “Some financial issues have come up, and we’re just waiting to see what happens. We’re trying to settle things down. We’re getting there, but we’re not there yet, so in January we hope to get some things accomplished.”



Land bank approval

Board members also approved, 19-1, the county’s participation in an application to establish a land bank that advocates say would be a more efficient way of acquiring blighted properties and redeveloping them.

The village of Rantoul is the lead agency in the application to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, along with the cities of Champaign and Urbana and the county. One goal of the land bank, said county Zoning Director John Hall, is to make the agency self-sustaining.

Also Tuesday night, the board approved the appointments of Richard Barnes of Urbana to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board and Susan Fowler and Thom Moore, both of Champaign, to the county mental health board.

Also, the board named a five-person committee to review the upcoming transition to a county-executive form of government. Champaign County will elect a partisan county executive next November, and the powerful position will become effective in December 2018.

Appointed to the committee were Democrats C. Pius Weibel, Kyle Patterson and Steve Summers, and Republicans Jim Goss and McGuire.

Board member James Tinsley, an Urbana Democrat, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

