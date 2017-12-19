Village board public comment time altered as a time-saver; 1 resident not pleased

RANTOUL — The period in which residents are allowed to speak at village board meetings has changed, and at least one person doesn’t like it.

Wendell Golston, president of Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, told the village board last week that he thought the switch was infringing on the public’s right to be heard. Mayor Chuck Smith said the change was meant as a time-saver to cut down the length of meetings that have gotten lengthier.

Previously, residents were allowed three minutes each to make comments at the beginning of meetings about items on the agenda and the same amount of time at the end of the meetings on non-agenda items.

Under the format for last Tuesday’s meeting, public comments were allowed at the beginning of the meeting only for both agenda and non-agenda items.

The board had discussed at its Dec. 5 study session possibly allowing the public to make comments at the time an agenda item came up for discussion, similar to the way the Champaign City Council does it.

Golston asked why the change? He said the public still has a right to make comments to the village board.

“Whether you agree or not, we should be heard,” he said, noting there are items at both the beginning and end of meetings he and others would like to discuss with the board. Golston said it appears the change was made to silence people from speaking out.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” Golston said. “We’re going to be here even when you’re gone. That’s the way it is. We need change so that everybody will feel better about what’s going on.”

Golston said a proposal by Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, of which he is president, regarding a possible change in Rantoul from a village-trustee form of government to a city-alderman one appeared to have fallen on deaf ears.

“We voted for you all. Nobody up there hired you. You are accountable to us as citizens, not any one person, not any two, not three or four. We are you. You are us.

When your term is up, you come back out here, and someone else goes back up there.”

He said the Concerned Citizens are “praying for a peaceful solution to the problems in the village, and better communication” is one way.

Golston asked that the public participation section be returned to its previous format.

Chuck Smith said even though the public comment session had been moved entirely to the start of the meeting, people will still be able to speak three minutes on agenda items and three minutes on non-agenda items.

Smith said he was surprised at Golston’s reaction, adding he thinks there might be some misunderstanding.

“The intent was to expedite and prioritize the meeting both for the elected officials and for the citizens as well,” Smith said, adding that it came to his attention that Golston was interpreting the change as being done to prevent Golston from addressing the issues.

“I wouldn’t do that, and I can’t do that,” Smith said. “It would interrupt the process of freedom of speech.”

Smith said there are people who attend the meetings who don’t want to wait until the end of the meetings to do so.

He said it also did not appear the trustees were in favor of allowing comments to be made when agenda items are brought up during the meeting.

