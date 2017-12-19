Village board approves backyard chickens

RANTOUL — The village will become the latest community to allow backyard chickens within corporate limits.

The village board last week approved the ordinance allowing the hens; approved the annual tax levy; and voted to sell the former Chanute Air Force Base fire station.



Chicken ordinance

Effective March 1, Rantoul residents will be able to raise the chickens. A limit of 15 licenses, with no more than six hens per household, will be awarded during the first, trial, year.

The village board voted 5-1 to allow the chickens. Trustee Chad Smith cast the lone “no” vote.

Smith said no one had sufficiently answered his questions relating to enforcement that he posed during the previous week’s board study session.

The trustee was concerned how the village would handle nuisance violations.

“Nobody has told me what we’re going to do here,” Smith said. “If they’re failing, what’s going to happen?”

Village attorney Ken Beth said the cases will be handled the same as any other nuisance violation, whether it be for junk cars or dogs running loose.

“The way the process is, someone, typically from the inspection department, will discover the condition at issue, and (the village) will send them a written notice saying you’re in violation,” Beth said.

The violator will be given up to 10 days to rectify the problem, and if it is not corrected, the inspections department will refer the matter to the village attorney’s office, which will prepare a formal court complaint. The violator will then go to trial.

Smith said a policy has been established with what happens with dog and cat violations, but “what are we going to do with the chickens?”

Beth said if the owner does not resolve the problem, the chickens would probably be euthanized.

The licenses are for single-family and two-family districts. No roosters will be allowed.

The hens must be kept in coops unless the yard is fully fenced, and owners must properly dispose of the waste. A $20 annual license fee will be charged.

Resident Debbra Sweat the previous week said she feared the presence of chickens would draw more rodents into the community and called them a potential health hazard.

However, resident Rose Smith, who originally raised the issue of allowing backyard hens in the community in the spring, said there are already rodents and other animals in town. She said she had trapped a possum in her back yard and didn’t have hens yet.

David Silver, zoning administrator/building administrator, said other communities that have allowed backyard hens have reported few, if any problems, including Champaign, Fisher and several Cook County cities.



Tax levy approved

The board approved the annual tax levy ordinance totaling $1,254,000.

That includes $54,000 levied for the general fund (parks maintenance); $750,000 for the police pension fund; and $450,000 for the Rantoul Public Library fund.



2018 meeting schedule

The board approved its meeting schedule for next year.

Board study sessions will continue to be held at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month, and regular monthly meetings at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month, with exceptions in January and July

In those two months, board meetings will be held the second and third Tuesdays of the month — Jan. 9 and 16, and July 10 and 17, due to holidays.

All meetings will be held at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.



Old fire station sale approved

The board formally approved the sale of the former Chanute Air Force Base fire station at 601 Galaxy Drive to Cameron-Juday Real Estate for $22,500.

Ben Juday of the firm told the board earlier that he planned to renovate part of the building as home base for his real estate company and rent out the rest.

In other business, the board entered into executive session to consider the setting of a price of sale or lease of other property owned by the village.

