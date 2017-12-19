Fisher resident: Board might want to wait on project

FISHER — A north side resident told the Fisher Village Board that the flooding problem in his rural neighborhood has been greatly remediated.

Bob Gossett told the board that after a farmer’s tiling project in an adjacent field flooding at his place was greatly diminished during a heavy rainfall last month. Gossett said he thought maybe the village wouldn’t need to spend money on a long-planned drainage improvement project.

Bids were due Monday. A public works committee meeting to study them will be scheduled sometime in early January before next month’s regular board meeting committee, Chair Kevin Henderson said.

It is anticipated that work will begin in the spring. The project will consist of a base bid and three alternate bids for secondary portions of the project.

This will allow the board to determine, based on the bid amounts, whether it will be financially feasible to complete the entire project at one time or defer one or more of the alternate portions to a later date.

The engineering estimate for the total project, including all alternates, is $288,300, according to engineer Will Gray of Donohue & Associates.

The board also amended its current ordinance to include a policy prohibiting sexual harassment.

Village sttorney Marc Miller said Public Act 100-0554, which was issued by the Illinois Municipal League (IML) and activated by the Illinois Legislature Nov. 16, requires all government units, by Jan. 15, to adopt new policies that prohibit sexual harassment.

The IML sent its member municipalities a model ordinance containing those minimum requirements, said Miller, who serves as village/city attorney for Fisher, Paxton, Gibson City and other area towns.

Also the board:

— Approved the amended bill for tree removal to Glad’s Tree Service up to $7,000.

— Authorized the purchase of a new laser from Midwest Construction, Springfield, for $2,600.

— Approved ordering new storm sewer, street and zoning maps from Donohue & Associates for up to $7,000.

— Approved year-end salary adjustments—$500 for full-time employees Jeremy Reale, Ron Ragle, Brenda Cook, Ronnie Nelson, Steve Bein, Jon Priest and $175 for part-time employees Greg Worrell, Leon Springer, Jackie Moore and Sharon Tabor.

— Agreed with trustee Roger Ponton that the Christmas tree at Custom Service Crane, Inc. is stunning. It is formed by a 90-foot tower crane with a star that tops the tree composed of colored lights.

