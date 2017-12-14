County panel recommends Rantoul's Michaels for auditor post

WITH PHOTO





URBANA — When Diane Michaels was 17 years old, she got a job working as a teller at First National Bank of Rantoul. She loved it.

Over the next four decades, Michaels, 61, thrived in the banking and financial world, rising to become a vice president at Busey Bank, president of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce and mortgage and personal lender at the First Bank of Rantoul.

Eight years ago, Michaels brought her financial skills to the Champaign County Board, where she currently serves on the finance committee.

On Jan. 1, the Rantoul woman will succeed John Farney as Champaign County Auditor. Farney is in line to become the new county treasurer when Dan Welch retires.

On Tuesday night, the Champaign County Board’s committee of the whole unanimously recommended appointing Michaels to the position. A formal vote is set for Dec. 19.

Michaels said she will retain Farney’s staff and promises a seamless transition for the office, which does everything from designing and maintaining the county’s accounting system to auditing all claims against the county.

“That staff is what makes the office run efficiently,” she said.

Michaels said her main objective as auditor will be to help the county to be fiscally responsible.

“This is the public’s money, not mine, so everything we do with it needs to be an open book,” she said.

She said her top priority will be to replace the county’s 40-year-old accounting system with a modern one, and she believes her years of experience with finance will help with the process.

Decades may have passed since that teenage teller cashed checks at the First National Bank, but Michaels says her joy working with finance remains as bright as ever.

In other business:

— The county board voted 12 to 9 against a resolution dissolving the County Nursing Home Board of Directors.

“My request was to bring more accountability to the county board,” said county board member Jim Goss.

“The board of directors is an advisory board. It has no fiscal responsibilities,” said county board Chairman C. Pius Weibel.

“If this body doesn’t exist, what is it that you are proposing to replace it with?” asked County Administrator Deb Busey.

— By voice vote, the county board voted recommended issuing $1,076,760 in tax anticipation warrants for the nursing home.

“The deficit at the nursing home continues to grow throughout the year,” Farney said. “The home is losing about $130,000 a month.”

“It is important that we develop a buffer to pay the employees first,” said board member Brooks Marsh.

Nursing home officials reported that census numbers are up, but expenses are also up.

“We have a long way to go to balance this out,” said board member Pattsi Petrie.

— The county board recommended by voice vote renewing $500,000 in unpaid loans to the nursing home.

— The board unanimously approved endorsing the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration.

