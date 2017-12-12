Village responds to resident's questions

The following are questions posed by Rantoul resident Debbra Sweat to the village at the Nov. 14 regular meeting.



What is the Request for Proposals (RFP) and Invitation for Bid (IFB) process, and where are the manuals and guides; what is the amount of RFP’s issued and where are they advertised?

The staff has functioned under a Purchasing Guidelines policy dated July 2015. (A copy of the policy was provided to Sweat.) The Board has granted the Administrator and Mayor decision authority up to $25,000.

RFPs are advertised on both the Village website (http://www.village.rantoul.il.us/Bids.aspx) and in print media, generally The News-Gazette. Interested parties can also sign up on the website to be notified when RFP/IFB notices are posted.



The audit report indicated some cash handling issues with the airport. Has this been investigated and what is the resolution?

The petty cash fund at the airport, which had generally contained less than $100 at any one time, had been used to make change for the vending machine. The staff has decided to eliminate the fund to address this audit exception.



Will there be a citizen appointed to the Community and Economic Development Director search? Referenced the Illinois City and County Management Assoc. doc “Guide to Recruitment and Selection of a Chief Administrative Officer” published by the Center for Gov. Studies. Does not feel that these positions should be combined.

This guide had been extensively used in the Administrator search to research best practices. It notes on page 5 that: “In some cities, councils have also involved other members of the community in the interviewing process with the final candidates.”; however, a recommendation is not made as to whether this is a best practice.

In Rantoul, the practice has not been to include citizens on hiring committees. The Village form of government is Strong Mayor. In this form, the Mayor has final authority regarding hiring and firing of staff, and all staff report to the Mayor.

The proposed job description for the Community & Economic Development Director will replace the contracted Economic Development position with a staff person who will lead and support not only Economic Development functions, but also Neighborhood Services, HUD/Grant Administrator and Building Safety departments, who must all work together daily to advance Board goals, including improving housing quality and promoting job growth and additional property tax and sales revenue.

Many municipalities around Illinois, including Decatur, Rockford, and Round Lake, and around the country, include these functions in one department.



Schlueter agreement — did we ever recoup any funds after they sold the property?

This was a redevelopment agreement, approved by Ordinance dated 4/11/17, granting $10,000 from the Chanute TIF (#1), to remove blight in the area. The agreement did not have specifics regarding the use of the property and no repayment was required. This blight removal goal was accomplished. The owner (Schlueter) subsequently sold the property to Eaker, Inc. for $63,000, who is further improving the property, retaining a local business that is adding several jobs. The final investment in this property, when completed, will be over $200,000, which will ultimately increase the property tax revenue from the property. It is currently assessed at a fair market value of approximately $57,000.



