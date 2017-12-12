Decision time nears on old bank building

RANTOUL — Village board members face a tough decision: Should the former First National Bank building in Rantoul be renovated at a potential cost of about $3 million or torn down, leaving a gaping hole downtown?

The board last week reviewed an inspection report of the building at 201 E. Sangamon Ave. from David Leonatti, principal architect of Melotte Morse Leonatti Parker Architects, Springfield.

Leonatti said the two-story building, constructed in 1884, is basically sound but would take a lot of work to renovate. The structure has been vacant for several years after the village condemned it, primarily due to the condition of its crumbling east brick wall.

Village attorney Ken Beth said the village acquired the building from Tim Mathews this year through a court proceeding after Mathews failed to pay property taxes on it.

In exchange, the village relinquished to Mathews ownership of a parcel that formerly held tennis courts north of Quarters Inn.

A one-time prominent commercial facility, the old bank building later held private commercial offices and small retail spaces. Apartments were located on the north side of the second floor.

Leonatti said the most pressing concern revealed from environmental testing is the presence of friable asbestos. The architect said asbestos disposal would take up a sizable portion of the building demolition costs projected at $820,000-$900,000. He said the asbestos could be encapsulated if the building is renovated. Complete renovation was projected to cost about $2.8 million.

A canopy was added in later years.

“When you take off the canopy, there are windows right above the storefront windows that are covered ... ,” Leonatti said. “Amost through this entire floor there have been two sets of drop ceilings put in. Above them are a lot of ... pressed metal ceilings. ...Most are pretty much intact.”

The northeast portion of the second floor has collapsed. Leonatti said the roof is “in fair to poor condition,” with about five sections that would not be able to hold a substantial load of a heavy snowfall and would require replacement.

If the building were renovated, Leonatti envisions possible uses including a restaurant and a series of small retail shops or offices on the first floor facing Sangamon Avenue and re-use of the retail space facing Garrard Street.

Leonatti said the second floor could be a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments or possible use as a bed and breakfast.

Trustee Jennifer Fox asked if there are figures in case the village wants to fix the structural faults and leave the rest for a developer.

Leonatti said reroofing would cost $175,000-$200,000, while the east wall would have to be entirely rebuilt at a cost of about $200,000.

If nothing is done with the building, it will continue to decline.

Trustee Rich Medlen said he foresees three options — do “patchwork” repair on the building and hope a developer fixes the remainder of the building; tear it down “and we’ll have a big open hole in the middle of town”; or “spend the money to fix it up and put something tangible in the middle of our town.”

Medlen said the board needs to keep in mind the potential grant-funded renovation of downtown under the streetscape project. He said the village might be able to secure grant money for building renovation.

The board is not expected to make a decision on the building until new Village Administrator Rick Snider, who took office Dec. 1, has a chance to study downtown.



Old fire station purchase

Ben Juday spoke to the board about his hope to buy the former Chanute Air Force Base fire station for $22,500.

The board is expected to vote whether to approve the purchase at its Dec. 12 monthly meeting.

Juday is a partner in Analog Outfitters, which operates nearby at 701 Pacesetter Drive and is owned by Juday’s other business — Cameron-Juday Real Estate.

Juday said it has “been wonderful for my business to be out here” after a 15-year run in downtown Champaign.

“All of the employees and I love it out here,” Juday said, adding he feels there are a number of real estate opportunities on the former base, partly because the rent is cheaper than Champaign-Urbana.

Juday said he would use a portion of the former fire station as home to his real estate business and hopes to lease out the remaining section, which he believes would be ideal for construction or HVAC companies that don’t require a great deal of visibility.

He estimated it will take about a year to rehab the property.

Juday said he sees the old fire station as a piece of the history of the former base, and is considering reinstalling a “base fire station” sign on the property.



Incentive program

In other business, trustee Terry Workman said he wanted to revisit the proposed housing incentive program the village had considered earlier this year.

The program, which sought participation by the local public school districts, would have refunded property taxes initially for new home construction or renovation/improvements to existing homes. However, the program hit a snag when the village learned the school districts would have had to be part of an enterprise zone to participate.

Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley said a consultant has been hired to work on establishment of the enterprise zone, but it has been delayed as there are property owners who are considering annexing into the village “for possible developments” and would be included in the enterprise zone.

The village must also wait for Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity approval.

Motley said creation of an enterprise zone will be better than a housing incentive program because it will offer an exemption of sales tax on building materials and a five-year exemption on property taxes. Motley said the goal is to have the enterprise zone intact “within the first six months of 2018.”

Said Mayor Chuck Smith, “This is going to make it more profitable to the village and more profitable to the village of Rantoul.”

The board heard from resident Debbra Sweat, who said she is “extremely disappointed that as a citizen and taxpayer that our village administration and attorney failed to ensure the interest and money were protected” when the owners of the Schlueter property on Tanner Street received $10,000 as part of a tax increment financing district agreement for renovation purposes and they then sold it for use as a tire store.

“The TIF reimbursement was presented as an incentive for them to occupy the property as their business,” Sweat said. She said it was clear “before and after” they received the TIF money that the owners were planning to sell the property. (An explanation of the village’s action appears on A3.)

Sweat also commented on the tax level in the community.

“We as property owners are constantly being assessed taxes from the village and the school district. The citizens of Rantoul do not support all the taxes and fees being assessed. People are selling their homes and making them rental property and leaving town.”

Sweat said property taxes are declining due to the high tax level.

“Homeowners no longer are inclined to maintain their property. Citizens have no voice to express their opposition or to say no. As our wallets shrink, the 1 percent’s get thicker.”

Medlen said he followed through with a statement made during the November meeting to speak with Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage and Rantoul Township High School Superintendent Scott Amerio, asking them to hold the line on taxes now that the General Assembly had approved additional state education funding.

“Obviously that fell on deaf ears,” Medlen said of the tax increases approved by both school boards.



In other business, the board:

— Discussed the public participation times at village board meetings. The board is considering allowing residents to make comments when an agenda item is raised during a meeting. Currently, the public is able to make comments on agenda items at the start of the meeting and non-agenda items at the end of the meeting. They are limited to three-minute segments.

— Heard from Ken Turner, village grants manager/HUD administrator, who outlined the Citizens Advisory Committee, which oversees the Community Development Block grant program. He said the citizens participation plan and bylaws have been updated. “There’s an emphasis in involving minorities, low-income people and families in the plan,” Turner said. The committee has been enlarged from five to seven residents “with the hopes of inviting more participation.”

— Was introduced to Jake McCoy, the village’s new assistant director of public works. A Paxton native, McCoy worked as a civil engineer for the city of Urbana and for several years in the private sector. He said he has worked on several Rantoul projects, including environmental cleanup on the former base and construction of Murray Road.

