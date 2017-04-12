Board to hear reports on old bank building, sale of fire station

The village of Rantoul has received an offer to buy the former Chanute Air Force Base fire station.

RANTOUL — The village board will hear the figures to renovate or demolish the most prominent building in Rantoul’s downtown.

Architect David Leonatti will report on the building’s condition at the village board’s montly study session Tuesday night.

The board will also hear a report on the possible sale of the former Chanute fire station.



First National Bank building

Leonatti of Melotte, Morese Leonatti Parker Ltd., Springfield, said it will cost $800,000-$900,000 to demolish the former First National Bank building at 201 E. Sangamon Ave., and $2.8 million to remodel it. The remodeling includes seven second-floor residential units and five first-floor retail/restaurant/office spaces. That figure does not include fitting the first floor to tenant use.

Leonatti said the building will also need some environmental remediation if the building is not demolished or remodeled within the next year.

Most recently known as the Mathews Building, the structure was used for many years as a bank, housed several offices and even a grocery store. It has been closed for several years after the village condemned it.

Community Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley said the firm’s report took longer than anticipated, primarily because “all of the testing required” for such substances as asbestos.

Motley said the board is not expected to make a decision on the building this month. That will allow new Village Administrator Rick Snider to study the village’s downtown plans.

Leonatti’s report said the building is primarily in good condition.

“It is structurally stable, except for the east alley masonry wall, and individualized structural failure locations on the roof,” he said.



Fire station sale

Rantoul Airport Manager Eric Vences said Cameron-Juday Real Estate has offered to buy the former base fire station at 601 Galaxy Street for $22,500.

Juday is a partner in Analog Outfitters, which operates its analog speaker business at 701 Pacesetter Drive. That building was also purchased by Cameron-Juday Real Estate, which leases it to Analog Outfitters.

The fire station has been vacant for several years. Prior to its vacancy, it was used sporadically for different purposes.

The building needs a new roof, electrical modifications, plumbing upgrades and a complete remodeling of the interior surfaces.

