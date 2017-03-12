Rantoul wins Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 20th year in a row from the Government Finance Officers Association.

To qualify for the award, the village had to meet or exceed nationally recognized guidelines for an effective budget presentation. The guidelines assess how well a budget serves as: a policy document; a financial plan; an operations guide; and a communications device.

In addition to the award a Certificate of Recognition for Budget

Presentation has been awarded to Human Resources Manager Katherine Johnston for being primarily responsible for putting together the budget documents.

“The village takes great pride in the transparency and responsibility of our budgeting practices. It is a great honor to receive this award for the 20th year in a row” Mayor Charles Smith said. “The village’s commitment to responsible budgeting has enabled us to meet or exceed the standards set forth by the GFOA year after year. I am especially proud of Katie for putting the budget book together. This was Katie’s first time working on the budget book, and we couldn’t be more impressed with her work.”

It is also the only national awards program for governmental budgets. To view the award winning 2017-2018 Budget visit myrantoul.com/budgetbook.

The GFOA is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.

It provides publications, training programs, services and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.



