Rantoul mayor among those nominated for aquifer task force

SPRINGFIELD — Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith was among those nominated to serve on the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force.

Several area mayors and other public officials also comprise the task force nominees presented by State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet).

Others include Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank-Feinen, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner, Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers Director Claudia Lenhoff and longtime educator and Mahomet resident Jim Risley for appointment.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has the ultimate authority to confer appointments to the task force but has asked for local recommendations.

Rose and Bennett also nominated Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe, Heyworth Mayor Todd Zalucha and Normal Mayor Chris Koos to serve on the task force.

The Mahomet Aquifer Task Force will be composed of several legislators, two of them being Rose and Bennett, as well as State Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Champaign), people representing health care, environment, industry, labor, farming and water organizations. Seven members of the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force must be people representing local government bodies located over the Mahomet Aquifer. Members will not be paid.

The Mahomet Aquifer Task Force was developed through legislation (SB 611) sponsored by Bennett and co-sponsored by Rose this past spring. It was signed into law by the governor in August.

Specifically, the Mahomet Aquifer Task Force must:

— Develop a state plan to maintain the groundwater quality of the Mahomet Aquifer;

— Identify potential and current contamination threats to the water quality of the Mahomet Aquifer;

— Identify actions that might be taken to ensure the long-term protection of the Mahomet Aquifer;

— Make legislative recommendations for future protection of the Mahomet Aquifer.

The task force will report its finding and solutions to the General Assembly by July 1, 2018.

The Mahomet Aquifer is the primary source of water for 14 counties in Central Illinois. It provides 53 million gallons of water per year for 120 public water systems and supplies thousands of rural wells.











