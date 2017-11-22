No layoffs elsewhere, thanks to 6-month Champaign County budget

URBANA — Champaign County Democrats were unable Tuesday night to pass a county budget guaranteeing 12 months of operation for the county-owned nursing home.

Instead, by a 13-8 margin, the county board approved a fiscal year 2018 budget that includes only six months of funding for the financially troubled facility.

And because of savings from operating the nursing home for only six months, the approved budget doesn’t include any of the $1.425 million in staff cuts, polling-place consolidations, capital reductions (including almost $400,000 for police radios), or program cuts (such as the Youth Assessment Center and re-entry council) discussed in recent weeks.

But county officials cautioned that there’s great uncertainty about the budget, including a $500,000 payment the nursing home is to make to the county general fund in December and the need for tax-anticipation warrants to help fund the facility’s continued operation.

“I don’t think passing a six-month budget for any part of the county budget is a responsible precedent,” Democrat Stephanie Fortado said.

And she urged county department heads to “keep your wallet in your pockets for the next six months, especially for big-ticket items. If there’s something you can wait on, please wait.”

And outgoing County Administrator Rick Snider predicted the board would have to make “significant budget amendments” throughout 2018.

Voting for the budget were all 10 board Republicans and Democrats Pattsi Petrie, Chris Stohr and Shana Jo Crews.

Voting against it were eight Democrats: Fortado, Steve Summers, James Tinsley, Lorraine Cowart, Josh Hartke, Robert King, Kyle Patterson and board Chairman C. Pius Weibel.

Champaign Democrat Giraldo Rosales was absent from the meeting.

Although the budget would suspend funding for the nursing home after June 30, 2018, there is still no plan to sell the facility. A proposal to market the home to potential private operators was voted down by the county board in October.

That issue could be resurrected in December, Weibel said.

“Certainly, we’ll have to look at that, yes. The fact that we have a limited budget for the nursing home means that we have to do something else about it,” he said. “We’ll have to bring back the RFP (to market the home), and we’ll also have to bring back the tax-anticipation warrants.”

Snider said the nursing home’s cash balance was down to $19,000 after making payroll Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hartke, the board’s leading advocate for the nursing home, said Tuesday that he would continue to work to keep it open beyond June 30.

“We will have to deal with issues at the nursing home as they come up next year,” he said. “In my mind, it never ends, because care for the elderly and the people in the nursing home, it never ends. We can talk all we want about kicking the can down the road, but in my mind, there’s no can to kick.

“It’s about care for folks who need care, and that’s something that’s not going to end in this county.”

The board also unanimously approved a new employment contract with Deb Busey, who will resume work with the county — as the interim county administrator — on Dec. 1.

She replaces Snider, who is leaving county government next week to become the village administrator in Rantoul.

Busey, who was county administrator from April 1998 until retiring in April 2016, will serve until Nov. 30, 2018.

An elected, partisan county executive, chosen at the November general election, is to take over on Dec. 1, 2018.

Busey will work part-time — no more than 599 hours — and will be paid $80 an hour, or about $48,000. Snider received about $130,000 annually as the full-time administrator.

Board Chairman Weibel said he will attempt to take up some of the county administrator’s workload and may assign other board members to attend meetings on Busey’s behalf.

Busey’s contract says that she will not be entitled to vacation, holiday, personal, bereavement or sick leave. No pension payments will be made on her behalf. She will receive no fringe benefits.

And the board appointed County Auditor John Farney to become the new county treasurer, replacing Dan Welch, who will retire early on Dec. 31 after 19 years as treasurer. Farney’s replacement for the next year will be chosen by Republican precinct committeemen in December.

