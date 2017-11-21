Village backs downtown Rantoul streetscape project

RANTOUL — The village board has approved a resolution of support for a potential federal grant that would pay to develop a downtown streetscape project and enlarge the village’s shared-use path.

The bulk of the project would be paid for with Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program funds. The village would be required to provide 20 percent of the project cost.

The shared-use path for bikers and walkers extends several miles throughout the community.

The next phase of the path would wind along various streets in Rantoul, extending to Constitution Park and Rudzinski Park.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the project would be designed to make the downtown area more pedestrian- and shopper-friendly with new and wider sidewalks for possible outdoor seating; new curb and gutter allowing for enhanced landscaping; new benches and bike racks; and resurfacing/striping of the street.

Hazel said the project would cost more than $2 million.

A Dec. 1 deadline has been set to apply for the ITEP grant, “which is one of the potential funding sources,” Hazel said, with a spring 2018 award announcement likely.

Design could be begin in the summer with construction starting the following fiscal year, should Rantoul be awarded the grant.



Police candidate interview change

In other business at last week’s monthly village board meeting, the board approved a request from Police Chief Tony Brown to loosen the restrictions on who can be interviewed for vacant police positions.

Under previous village ordinance, only the top eight candidates could be interviewed based on several testing factors. Brown said he would like to be able to interview “underrepresented members of the community — minorities and female candidates” who would better represent the make-up of the town.

The board approved a $25,000 economic development loan to A House of Flowers, owned by Paula Hopkins. The loan, at 4 percent interest, will be paid back over 10 years. It will go toward working capital and inventory.

The board approved a construction and engineering agreement with Burns and McDonnell for additional services for the Campbell and Galaxy elevated water storage tanks projects. The Campbell Avenue tank will have 26 interior stiffener beams replaced by Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors. The Galaxy Avenue tank has peeling paint.

The board approved the 2017 tax levy that totals $1,393,500, which is $62,485 higher than 2016.

The board approved a resolution appropriating $250,000 in motor fuel tax money for maintenance of steets.



Public comments

In the public comment section, the board heard from resident Debbra Sweat, who had questions on several issues:

• Sweat asked where she could find the manual and guidelines for the village’s request for proposal and invitation for bid process. Sweat said she would like to find out such facts as project amount, when an RFP is issued and where it is advertised. She said she has had no luck finding the information on the village website.

• Sweat said she believed the village audit report cited “cash-handling issues” with the village airport. She asked if those had been investigated and how it had been resolved.

• Regarding the future appointment of a community development director, Sweat asked whether a citizen of Rantoul or an “outside counterpart” will be appointed to the search committee.

“The issue of the hiring practices was discussed at the September study session and (monthly) board meeting,” Sweat said.

She said a manual is available from the Illinois City and County Management Association, “A Guide to Recruitment and Selection of a Chief Administrative Officer,” created by the Center for Government Studies at Northern Illinois University.

“If there is no (village) manual in place, that would be a great reference,” Sweat said.

• Sweat also opined that if the community development position and economic development director positions should be merged, she would not like to see community development overshadowed by a focus on economic development.

• Sweat said when she met with former Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh and trustee Sam Hall in July, the “Schlueter agreement” was discussed.

William and Denise Schlueter received $10,000 as part of a tax increment financing district redevelopment agreement from the village to upgrade their property on South Tanner Street. The property has since been sold by the Schlueters and became the new home of the Goodyear Tire business, which moved from Sangamon Avenue.

“The way it was presented, (the Schlueters) would occupy that building as a business. They have not,” Sweat said. “Has the village recouped that money?”

She said Fiegenschuh indicated he would try to get “some sort of compensation” from the Schlueters.

No village officials responded to any of Sweat’s questions or comments during the open session of the board meeting.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com







