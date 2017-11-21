Hulten: County needs to get out of nursing home business

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten gives his thoughts on the future of the county nursing home. Hulten, who is a candidate for the new county executive position approved by voters, spoke to the Rantoul Exchange Club last week.

RANTOUL — Closing the Champaign County Nursing Home would be a mistake.

That’s the opinion of Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten, who has tossed his hat in the ring to become the first county executive next year.

Hulten is not in favor of the county continuing to run the nursing home. But he said closing it would leave the county liable for millions of dollars in unpaid bills, he told members of the Rantoul Exchange Club last week.

“Closing it would be the worst case imaginable,” Hulten said. “Patients’ care would be disrupted, we would no longer be allowed to collect property taxes (for the nursing home), and there would be a whole lot of consequences for people at the home, including the staff.”

Hulten said a broker has informed county officials that the county could sell it for between $11 million and $14 million — money that Hulten said would be enough to pay off the millions owed to vendors, bonds on the nursing home and the loans the county’s corporate fund has made to the nursing home.

“The broker has said there’s a significant amount of value (in the nursing home),” Hulten said. “Not because there’s a buyer interested or because of the current patients or the revenue stream. The interest would be the 240 licensed beds. (The county can fill only) 135 of them. A private operator can come. By increasing the population, we would be serving an extra 50 Medicaid residents.”

It appears, however, that the days of the continued loans from the corporate fund to allow the nursing home to meet payroll might be at an end. At a lengthy meeting last week, the county board voted not to forgive two $250,000 loans to the facility. That means the nursing home will have to maintain a balance of at least $300,000 to pay its workers while further delaying paying nursing home vendors — vendors that supply food, physical therapy, pharmaceuticals and the like.

County voters last year authorized the sale of the nursing home, but the vote was not binding. The county board is split down the middle on whether to sell the facility — Republicans generally favoring its sale and Democrats wanting to keep it open as a county home.

“Some county board members look (at the nursing home sale vote) as permission to sell it, not as a requirement,” Hulten said. “We have a very obstinate 11-11 split on the board — 11 who think it must be sold and sold quickly, and 11 who think it’s hunky dory and everything will be fine if we just give it a chance.”

Fifteen “yes” votes are needed to sell the nursing home.

But Hulten said if the nursing home continues to jilt its vendors, the decision might be made for the county. The vendors, several of which have filed suit against the county, might decide to stop supplying goods and services.

Hulten said those who oppose its closing say that the county nursing home is an important part of the social service fabric of the county. It’s a vestige for people who can’t afford private pay care. But Hulten said the county home is no different than any other nursing home in the county.

“There’s nothing special about the Champaign County Nursing Home,” the county clerk said. “They are competing for the same kind of patients. They want as many private-pay and Medicaid patients. They want to minimize the number of Medicaid (residents). Our nursing home functions the same as every other nursing home in the county. It doesn’t mean grandma and grandpa are out on the street” if the county no longer operates it.

Hulten called selling the nursing home “the obvious option. I’ve been pretty vocal about it.”

But right now, Hulten has no authority to act in that regard. He’s got no vote on the county board. All he can do is try to convince county board members to get out of the nursing home business.

If he becomes the county’s executive, Hulten would have a great deal of authority in county matters. He would be like the county’s “mayor,” he said.

“All of the executive authority that is vested is the county board and chair will shift to a county executive Dec. 3, 2018. It includes overseeing all day-to-day operations of county government. All the departments that report to (current Administrator) Rick Snider), IT, the highway department, the Veterans Assistance Commission, planning and zoning and supervisor of assessments” will report to the executive.

The executive will preside over all county board meetings, oversee preparation of the county budget that will be submitted to the county board and oversee appointment of boards and commission with the advice and consent of the county board.

The executive will also have veto power over county board votes, which will require a three-fifths majority to override. The executive will also have the ability to break tie votes. And there have been several of those over the years.

Hulten said the main reason the Champaign County Farm Bureau and the county Chamber of Commerce pushed to ask voters to put creation of the county executive post on the ballot was because the county board has continued to rehash many of the same issues in recent years, most notably the fate of the county nursing home.

Hulten said there are some 900 licensed nursing homes in Illinois. Fewer than 10 of them are county-operated homes.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com





