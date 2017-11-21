Fisher board approves aggregation contract

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board, in special session, approved a one-year contract with Homefield Energy for electrical aggregation for one year beginning Feb. 20.

Residents will pay 5 cents per kilowatt hour. By law customers will be able to opt out prior to the start of the new agreement, and can opt out or opt back in at any without penalty.

The finance committee met following the board meeting to discuss financial recommendations developed by finance committee Chair Deb Estes, public works Director Ron Ragle and Village Administrator Jeremy Reale.

Talk focused primarily on the anticipated state of finances when the village closes, likely in March, on the sale of its utilities to Illinois American Water.

Once the sale is completed, all cash and investments held in the water and wastewater funds will be made available to the village without encumbrance. There should be enough money available in checking, savings and certificates of deposit to immediately pay off the remaining balance on the Fisher National Bank loan for the water meter replacement project and to pay off a $97,000 inter-fund loan that had been previously made to the water fund from the bond proceeds account

Officials think there will be sufficient funds available after those loans are repaid to pay for the complete second phase of the north side storm water drainage project. The board’s goal is to have the maximum amount of sale proceeds possible put into investments with a 2-3 percent return that still allows for liquidity should the village need to tap into those funds.

