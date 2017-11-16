Rantoul's Michaels interested in county auditor post

Champaign County Board member Diane Michaels of Rantoul on Tuesday became the first Republican to express interest in replacing John Farney as county auditor.

Farney is in line to become the county treasurer when Dan Welch retires about 11 months early on Dec. 31.

Farney was the only person to apply to become treasurer and was selected by Republican precinct committeemen Monday night.

A similar process to replace Farney will begin soon, culminating in a Dec. 4 meeting when a new auditor will be appointed. Republicans get to name the new officeholders because voters chose Republicans in the most recent elections (2014 for treasurer, 2016 for auditor).

Michaels is the only person to go public for the auditor’s position although GOP Chairman Mark Ballard said two others have expressed some level of interest.

“My 40 years of experience in banking and finance, as well as eight years service as a county board member, have given me the skills and knowledge I need to make a difference as county auditor,” Michaels said. “The financial challenges facing Champaign County are enormous, and my experience can help us navigate toward solutions.”

