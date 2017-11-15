Bioreactor construction delayed in Gifford

GIFFORD — Work to install a bioreactor for Gifford’s water system has been delayed.

Dave Atchley from the village’s civil engineering firm, MSA, reported to the board at its November meeting that the delay was the fault of the contractor hired to do the work. It is not known when the work might start.

The bioreactor will filter out nitrates from the village’s water supply.

The village board had been under pressure from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency due to new regulations for filtering out nitrates from water, which Gifford’s present system is unable to do.

The board opted to go with the less-expensive bioreactor — a trench filled with wood chips — to serve as an extra filtration method rather than to upgrade the village’s treatment plant.

Atchley estimated last year the bioreactor project would cost around $202,000.

In other business, the board voted to pay Gary Jones of Gifford for the digging and damage in his back yard and basement for a broken tile.

The break was due to the tile being missed for a hookup, which resulted in pressure backing up water into Jones’ basement.

The board also heard from Mel Zech, representing Mary Sutherlin, owner of Lenny’s restaurant in downtown Gifford.

Zech said Sutherlin would like to expand the start time that gaming machines could be available at her business to 7 a.m. The present start time is 10 a.m.

The board also approved a three-year agreement with Watts to provide a copy machine in the village office for $58 per month. The agreement will include ink, maintenance and scanning capabilities.

