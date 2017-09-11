Senate overrides veto of death-benefits bill

SPRINGFIELD — State senators voted 38-16 last Wednesday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s amendatory veto of a bill pushed by state Treasurer Mike Frerichs that requires life insurance companies to review their electronically searchable records dating back to 2000 for unpaid death benefits owed to families.

Frerichs, a Gifford native, claimed last summer that audits of more than 20 life insurance companies found that the firms were holding onto about $550 million in benefits that were due beneficiaries.

The House already had overridden the governor’s veto last month.

Two Republican senators, Neil Anderson of Moline and Sam McCann of Jacksonville, joined with 36 Senate Democrats on the override Wednesday.

In his veto message, the governor said that the legislation (HB 302) “is inequitable and potentially unconstitutional” because Illinois administrative rules only require insurance companies to keep lapsed or terminated policy records for the current year plus the five prior years.

Rauner also said the legislation “does nothing to stop the continuing overreach of private auditing firms” that contract with the treasurer’s office. He said one private firm had made more than $20 million in finder’s fees in Illinois since 2011.

Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago, told senators Wednesday that the auditing firms were brought in under a bidding process begun under the late state Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka, a Republican.

“Are we going to side with the insurance industry or stand with the hardworking families and deserving men and women who believed in us and trusteed in us to serve and protect their interests and not serve the interests and bottom line of the insurance industry?” Collins said during floor debate. “The only thing we are changing with this legislation is the ability of an insurance company to hold on and cheat beneficiaries of the money they are legally obligated to pay.”

The veto override was one of 10 in the Senate on Wednesday.

tkacich@news-gazette.com