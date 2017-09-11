Another general fund payment needed to prop up county nursing home

URBANA — The Champaign County Nursing Home had to use another $50,000 from an existing loan from the county’s general corporate fund to meet payroll on Tuesday, according to County Auditor John Farney.

And much of a batch of outstanding bills submitted by nursing home vendors will have to go unpaid, he said.

“Some revenue is coming in, but it’s not going to be anywhere near what they thought they needed to pay their vendors,” Farney said Wednesday. “It seems like they go through this every two weeks.”

The $50,000 borrowed from the county’s general fund Tuesday is from a $250,000 loan the county board authorized to the nursing home in late August. Only $100,000 is left from that sum.

Earlier this year the board loaned the nursing home another $250,000. That amount was exhausted within five months.

At the close of business Tuesday, the nursing home had $236,182 on hand, but the biweekly payroll amount needed was $252,115, leaving a shortfall of nearly $16,000, Farney said.

Further complicating the financial troubles at the county-owned nursing home is a total of $243,130 in bills submitted to the auditor’s office for payment, he said. Because of the cash shortage Farney said he’ll only be able to pay about $17,500 to those vendors.

“We’re going to identify just the absolutely essential ones to pay this week, which looks like their food bills,” he said.

In a report to the county board last month, Farney said the nursing home owed about $3.5 million to vendors, plus nearly $2 million to the county government.

News of the latest cash shortfall comes a week before Democrats on the county board — who last month blocked a plan to market the nursing home to private operators — are to offer their ideas for balancing the county budget so that the nursing home can remain under county control for all of 2018. The overall county budget now is about $1.4 million out of balance, according to County Administrator Rick Snider.

Farney and other countywide elected officials have urged the Democratic-controlled county board to sell the nursing home to avoid staff and service cuts in other parts of county government.

He said late state payments are not the cause of the nursing home’s financial problems.

“The state is not the problem. I want to make that very clear. We receive Medicaid money on a regular basis,” he said. “This is a result of revenue lag, and when you have the occasional payment delay, that blows up the entire system.

“When you’re running on that thin a margin there’s no room for error.”

October revenue to the nursing home was below projections, “and this is where we’re seeing the results,” Farney said.

County Treasurer Dan Welch said the nursing home revenue projection for the month was about $890,000, but it ended up with only $624,000.

Expenses, including payroll, were projected at about $992,000 and ended up being about $904,000.

“Is this the worst it’s been? Every time that we’ve gotten to this point it’s bad,” Farney said. “But we should be past this. This isn’t because there’s a third payroll this month. This is because revenue is lacking.”

The nursing home’s next payroll is due the week of Thanksgiving, Farney said.

