Shimkus sending staff member to Rantoul

RANTOUL — A member of U.S. Rep. John Shimkus’ staff (R-Collinsville) will hold office hours in Rantoul.

The staffer will be in the community from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Rantoul Municipal Building, 333 S. Tanner St.

Those who cannot attend may contact Shimkus’ local office at (217) 446-0664.

“These office hours allow you to meet face to face with my staff instead of over the telephone or having to drive to Danville,” Shimkus said. “The staff person will be able to handle any issue you may have regarding my office or the federal government.”

More information on services offered by Shimkus’ office is also available on his website: shimkus.house.gov. People can sign up for a weekly email newsletter, periodic veterans and grant notice email newsletters, and send a message to Shimkus on the website.

Shimkus also maintains Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts, where regular updates are posted.

People requiring special accommodations should call at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled office hours.



