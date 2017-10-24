County official: Snider 'one of the best administrators'

RANTOUL — The man who was approved as Rantoul’s new village administrator said he hadn’t foreseen leaving his job as Champaign County administrator to apply for another position. But things changed.

County voters last year approved the creation of a county executive post, which means Snider likely would be out of a job when a person was tapped for the new position. The new executive will be fill the post in 2018. Champaign will join Will as the only counties with a county executive.

“I hadn’t contemplated leaving the county so soon,” Snider said. “The change in the form of government was coming, so that obviously meant I needed to look for opportunities if I wanted to stay in the area, which I did.”

The new county executive position combines powers vested in the county board chairman and the county administrator. The new official will have veto power of county board votes similar to that of governor, which the county board can override with a three-fifths majority. The position will be an elected one.

“What it does, it provides for an elected leader that also has responsibilities in the administrative decisions of hiring and firing of employees under the county board’s authority,” he said. “There are about two-dozen different duties that the county administrator is involved in presently.”

One of those who has announced he will run for the county executive position is County Clerk Gordy Hulten, who said Snider has done an excellent job as county administrator.

Champaign County Board member Jack Anderson of Rantoul said the village is getting a good administrator.

“I have spoken with many of my fellow county board members, and the consensus is that he will be hard to replace,” Anderson said. “Rantoul’s gain, the county’s loss.”

Anderson said he has worked in county government for almost 30 years, and he called Snider one of the best administrators he has worked around. The board member cited Snider’s intelligence and ability to work well with everyone.

“He is capable of taking into consideration the complex multi-faceted components of issues, identify positive solutions, engaging the participants in a collaborative process while insuring the interest of all the community’s stakeholders are addressed.”

Anderson said he is confident Snider will be an asset to the village board and the community.

Snider said he has no desire to get into politics and prefers a strictly administrative role.

“I enjoy public service,” he said. “In my role as village administrator, it will be my job to implement policy that was set by the board representatives of the people.”

The village board approved Mayor Chuck Smith’s selection of Snider as village administrator at a special meeting Thursday night.

Snider will move to Rantoul, per terms of his contract. He will be paid $135,000 a year — a $5,000 bump up from his salary as county administrator.

The new village administrator said he wants to wait and see what areas he would like to tackle first in his new job.

“When I get on board I’ll be able to get into issues more in depth,” Snider said. “I like to take some time to get a full understanding of a situation before I make a recommendation of any changes.”

Snider said economic development will be at the top of his list of priorities.

“Quality of life also ties into that,” he said.

The village is also expected to implement a Crime Free Housing program.

Snider said among his early duties will also be helping to formulate a new village budget.

“I’m excited to start” the job, he said.

