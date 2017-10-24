Committee recommends $25,000 loan for local business

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Revolving Loan Committee on Friday recommended approval of a $25,000 loan for a local business.

The 10-year loan, paid at 4 percent interest, was requested by Paula Hopkins, owner of A House of Flowers Inc., 113 E. Sangamon Ave. Hopkins would pay $257 a month on the loan. It would be a second mortgage on the business.

The committee, with Koleen Roseman, Connie Nelson and Jim Smith attending, recommended loan approval. Denny Long and Brian Schurter were absent.

The recommendation will go before the village board for approval at its Nov. 14 meeting.

Rebecca Motley, Rantoul economic director who chaired the meeting, said the village holds the first mortgage on the business. A balance of about $19,500 remains on that loan.

She said the building was assessed at $65,000 a couple of years ago. Hopkins said she had an offer to buy the building a few years ago for $85,000.

In addition to the floral and retail business at the store, Hopkins rents out part of the building for consignment sales of which she takes 20 percent. The building also includes three apartments, which are rented out, which generates $1,300 a month.

Hopkins said consignment sales have been trending up.

She said she is seeking the loan for working capital and inventory for her business.

The loan fits preferred Economic Development Administration criteria of a minority/woman-owned business, and it will mean the retention of three jobs, Motley said.

Roseman said she had a “little bit of concern of how the tax returns show the cash flow. However, knowing the fact that Paula has had a business in town as long as she has and it has been successful” and that Hopkins had always paid on her loan, Roseman recommended approval of the loan.

