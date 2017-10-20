Bid to seek nursing home buyer fails

URBANA — Champaign County Board Democrats gave new life to the county-owned nursing home Thursday night, voting down a motion to issue a request from private companies to purchase the facility.

The motion to issue the request for proposals tied 11-11, killing it. Champaign Democrat Pattsi Petrie voted with the 10 Republican board members for the motion. But the other 11 Democrats on the board voted against it.

Earlier Petrie joined with her Democratic colleagues on a vote to ask the county administration to prepare a 12-month budget for the nursing home. A month ago, the board backed a plan to give the nursing home a six-month operating budget on the assumption that it would be sold to a private owner by next summer.

The county’s voters gave the board the authority to sell the nursing home in an April vote, but Democrats have noted that their constituents voted against the measure.

Champaign Democrat Josh Hartke led the Democratic effort to preserve the nursing home as a publicly owned facility.

“We need to send a message to management, to employees and to residents and potential residents in particular that the nursing home is safe, that it’s going to stay where it is and that the county will keep running it and we’re going to manage through our problems,” he said.

Although the votes Thursday likely mean the nursing home will remain a county-owned facility for at least another year, Hartke and board chairman C. Pius Weibel indicated the facility is on a financial leash.

“If we get to a point where the nursing home is absolutely running short of money — although it is not taking a half a million dollars every couple months, that is not true — but if it does get to that point, we can reassess this,” Hartke said.

“It depends upon numbers at the nursing home,” said Weibel. “The numbers of residents needs to be increased greatly for the nursing home to continue. That’s what it depends upon.

“If the numbers start going down after three or four months, we can start looking at it then. I would recommend that. That’s the bottom line. It has to happen quickly.”

Asking the county administration to budget the nursing home for 12 months of county operations is going to require finding an estimated $1.3 million in cuts or new revenue.

“We’re going to have to figure out how to get it into balance. That can mean projections of how many people are in there. Today, the census is up, and what’s up is the Medicare beds, the high-paying ones,” Hartke said of reports that the bed count at the home is at 141, up about 10 from a month ago. “If we can continue down that road, we can get to a lot more financial stability than even the budget shows.”

He added that “I’m sure we can find some other places to make cuts before we start laying off people. This talk that we’re going to have to lay off 20 or 30 people is absolute nonsense. We will not be doing that. We will find other places to make this budget balanced.”

Republicans on the board said they were disappointed with the votes by the majority party, particularly since the nursing home owes an estimated $5 million to private vendors and the county general fund.

“I was hoping we could work toward a solution, but it just doesn’t seem like the other side wants to work toward a solution,” said rural Champaign Republican Jon Rector. “I think we’re all frustrated.

“(The nursing home) just keeps losing money. One of my Democratic colleagues said that we’ll find a way to work through paying off all these millions of dollars. But it’s just this dream, this pie in the sky. We need to have solutions, and I’m not seeing solutions.”

Mahomet Republican Jim Goss predicted that the budget the county board will consider next month will mean significant cuts.

“There are going to have to be substantial cuts made. We don’t have a lot of fluff in our budget,” he said. “And we don’t have a reserve to fall back on any more.

“I had wanted to dictate our future, but now we’ll have our future dictated to us. That’s what’s going to happen when we run out of money. There will be no choice but to downsize or close (the nursing home).”

Also Thursday night, Chris Stohr of Urbana was sworn in as a new board member representing District 10 and replacing Chris Alix, who resigned earlier this month.

And the board held a truth in taxation hearing before the regular meeting, a process mandated by state law anytime a proposed property tax levy increase is greater than 5 percent. The county is proposing a 7.74 percent increase in its levy next year. But that depends on an anticipated equalized assessed valuation increase in the county of about 4.6 percent plus a favorable ruling from the courts on the ongoing issue of whether local hospital properties are tax-exempt.

The tax levy would be less than 5 percent if the hospital properties remain tax-exempt.

Either way, said County Administrator Rick Snider, the result would be a minor increase of 15 cents to 60 cents in the county’s share of property taxes for the owner of a $150,000 home.

No member of the public appeared at the hearing.

tkacich@news-gazette.com







