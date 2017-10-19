Snider selected as Rantoul's new village administrator

RANTOUL — Champaign County Administrator Rick Snider will be Rantoul’s new village administrator.

The village board voted 4-2 following a 40-minute executive session Thursday to approve Mayor Chuck Smith’s selection of Snider for the job. LaTonya Rufus, director of planning and development for the city of Harvey, was the other finalist.

Smith said Snider will begin his duties in Rantoul Dec. 1. Snider will be paid an annual salary of $135,000.

Several things pushed Snider to the top of his list for the post, according to Smith.

“I think the most compelling thing to me is that the man has shown such an interest in coming to Rantoul,” Smith said. “He believes, as I do, that we have a bright future, that he wants to play a role in that to bring new development to Rantoul in helping us grow.”

Smith said Snider was willing to work with county officials to be released from his contract early, “and he and I were able to meet on a fair and equitable salary that’s palatable for both of us.”

Another selling point, Smith said, was Snider having worked with communities similar to Rantoul “with growth and development and ... with property issues and school issues.”

Smith said Snider’s connections to the county were also attractive.

But the selection was not a slam dunk in the eyes of the village board.

Trustees Sam Hall and Terry Workman voted against the selection.

Smith said Hall and Workman indicated they were receiving feedback from some residents who said they didn’t feel the selection process was fair “and that the public felt they were left out of the process.”

Two members of the public — Debbra Sweat and former trustee Margurette Carter — spoke to the board at the Oct. 3 study session about what they felt was a lack of transparency and citizen involvement. Carter also said some in the community felt it was a foregone conclusion that Snider would be selected for the job.

Smith said village officials did everything they could “to make it as fair as possible.”

“There are certain things we can’t do because candidates ask us to hold confidentiality,” Smith said, adding that as far as citizen involvement was involved, the board of trustees was representing the public.

He said it was also important “to protect the integrity of the candidate as well as the integrity of the village in trying to avoid any legal confrontations that might come from information” that might be discussed at closed meetings.

Smith characterized the discussion in the executive session as “fair and businesslike.”

Former Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh left the position to become city manager in Rochelle. It will be about three months from Fiegenschuh’s last day on the job in Rantoul until Snider begins. That is about half the time the previous administrator hiring took.

Smith said the quicker hiring time was primarily due to “the use of the internet, the use of Skype interviews. Having the electronic age of social media helped a lot.”

Smith said the village received 18 applicants for the position. That number was pared to seven and then three.

The public was able to hear from the three, which also included Mark Lynch, city manager for Whittier, Alaska, at a forum at Rantoul Township High School.

In a prepared statement issued Thursday, Smith said Snider brings more than seven years of leadership experience in municipal and county government. He earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of New Mexico.

Snider has served as Champaign County administrator since April 2016.

His experience includes general services director for the city of Gallup, N.M.

