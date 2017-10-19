Smith's formal announcement of Snider as village administrator

RANTOUL — The following is Mayor Chuck Smith’s announcement about the hiring of Rick Snider as village administrator that he read at Thursday night’s special village board meeting.

Mayor Chuck Smith is pleased to announce the selection of Rick Snider as the Village Administrator. Mr. Snider brings over 7 years of leadership experience in municipal and county government, a BS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of New Mexico to this position. He has also completed the requirements to become a ICMA Credentialed Manager.

He has been employed since April 2016 as the Champaign County Administrator, where he supervises more than 900 employees and a $127 million budget. In that capacity, he partners with eight elected officials and twenty-two County Board members. In the November 2016 election, county voters decided to create an elected position of County Executive, which has caused uncertainty as to the role of the appointed County Administrator. Mr. Snider has decided to stay in Central Illinois and return to his roots in municipal government by accepting the position of Rantoul’s Village Administrator.

Previous to Champaign County, Mr. Snider was the General Services Director for the City of Gallup, NM, a city of 22,000 in northwestern New Mexico adjacent to the Navajo Nation. Gallup’s population in 2010 was 44% Native American and 32% Hispanic/Latino, with a median household income of $35,000 and over 20% living below the poverty line. Mr. Snider’s job encompassed the areas of community services, customer care and senior centers as well as several operational departments, including information technology, which is an area of previous professional expertise.

The Village Board and staff gave every applicant careful consideration and thoroughly checked each finalist’s background. After considering all the information, the Board is excited to move forward with Mr. Snider. “Rick’s professionalism and experience will be huge assets to the Village as we continue with our plans for a bright future in Rantoul," stated Mayor Chuck Smith.



