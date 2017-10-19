Expungement, criminal record-sealing opportunity set Saturday

URBANA — The Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office will hold an opportunity for residents to receive assistance in filing a petition to expunge or seal a criminal record.

The event is set from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., Urbana.

Collaboration with several local agencies, including the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the Champaign Police Department, the Urbana Police Department, and Chief Judge Rich Broch of the 6th Judicial Circuit, has made it possible for event attendees to complete all aspects of the process: determination of eligibility, petition preparation and filing, all without any cost to the participant.

Legislative sponsors, including State Rep. Carol Ammons and State Sen. Scott Bennett, will participate in a panel discussion on legislative changes to expungement and sealing law during the noon hour.

“This event is the most rewarding work I get to do all year,” Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said. “The collaboration and enthusiastic support of so many local government organizations and social service agencies is truly unique, and Champaign County should be proud of coming together to help our neighbors find a second chance.”

Legal assistance to complete petitions will be provided by trained volunteer attorneys, led by Cabrini Green Legal Aid of Chicago and Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation of Champaign.

Partnership with the Champaign County Bar Association, the Champaign County Public Defender’s Office and the University of Illinois College of Law has resulted in more than 100 legal volunteers. A host of other local agencies will provide information on employment, job training, education, healthcare, housing, voter registration, and other services for event attendees.

Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will provide free rides to any participants who need assistance with transportation, and free childcare is provided by Stone Creek Church and the Urbana Park District.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will have its mobile unit on site, for participants to renew driver’s licenses and other services. Participants who have had licenses suspended or revoked will be given individualized counseling on the steps needed to have a license reinstated.





