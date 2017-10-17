Village board reverses course on residency issue for post

RANTOUL — The village’s new assistant public works director will not be required to live within 4 miles of the village limits.

The village board last week reversed itself on an ordinance that categorizes the assistant public works director as an essential employee.

No longer classifying the employee as essential lifts the requirement that the official must live within 4 miles of the village limits.

The board voted 4-2 to adopt the ordinance, with trustees Terry Workman and Jennifer Fox voting against. Mayor Chuck Smith voted with the majority. Trustee Chad Smith was absent.

In September, the board voted 4-1 against the ordinance change with trustee Hank Gamel the only one voting for it. However, at the board’s Oct. 3 study session, trustee Rich Medlen, who had spoken out against lifting the residency restriction in September, said he had a change of mind after speaking with village department heads and staff.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said he favored lifting the “essential” tag on the assistant director because it opens up the number of qualified candidates who will apply for the position, which has been vacant since Pete Passarelli moved to Oregon.

Workman said he would like to see wording in village officials’ contracts that rewards and encourages them to live in the village.

The trustee said he believes there ought to be “some incentive ... to entice a person to live in Rantoul, have options listed in the pay plan as to entice this person to live here, build a house here; have one pay plan if he lives here he gets X amount of pay and a bonus to buy a house here.

“Let him live where he wants, but let him choose,” Workman said. “We have to do something to entice people to come here, to build a house here, to live here.”

Medlen said he intends to bring up the residency issue at the Nov. 7 study session.

“I believe there needs to be a clear code and clear definition, but I think that’s something we should table till the study session. But we need to get a universal language for residency,” Medlen said.



Street crossing improvements approved

The board approved a construction agreement with Stark Excavating Inc. for pedestrian crossing improvements at a cost of $83,392.

The cost will be shared equally by the village and the two local public school districts.

The work involves new school and pedestrian signage furnished and installed by the Illinois Department of Transportation and new pedestrian-activated flashing beacons at Lincoln Street on U.S. 136; new radar speed detector signs at Chanute Street on 136; replacement of sidewalks and ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements; and new crosswalk striping at Chanute and Lincoln streets and Sunview Road on 136, and on Wabash Avenue and Campbell Avenue, both on U.S. 45.

The village will install the flashing beacons and radar speed detector signs.



The board also:

• Approved a contract with Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors for a tank structural rehabilitation project for the Campbell Avenue water tower at a cost of $141,605, including a $10,000 contingency.

The contract will be to replace 26 corroded beams and bracing inside the tank.

• Approved a contract with FE Moran, Champaign, to install a “dry” fire suppression system in Building 718 on Veterans Parkway at a cost of $40,920. An agreement with the company to all install a “dry” fire suppression system in Hangar 1 on the former Chanute Air Force Base for $86,450 was tabled.

• Approved an ordinance that authorizes new employment positions and the restructuring of the police department services department.

The changes are being made due to the upcoming retirement of Operations Manager Elizabeth Frankie, who had served as IT support as well as supervisor of the police services representatives.

The operations manager post will be eliminated, and an IT position and police support supervision position will be created.

• Approved a change order to the demolition contract with Owens Excavating & Trucking LLC, Oakwood, at a cost of $12,020 for the former Rantoul Motel, 301 S. Century Blvd. The work involves removal of 8 inches of concrete beneath asphalt that the village did not know was present.

• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between the village and the Rantoul Township Road District concerning the maintenance of Chandler Road (County Road 2800N).

Under the agreement, the township will now maintain the road in exchange for an annual Illinois Motor Fuel Tax Fund payment of $3,289.

• Adopted an ordinance that terminates a moratorium on all actions under the Rantoul zoning ordinance. The moratorium was lifted now that the village zoning ordinance has been updated.

