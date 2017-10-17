Mayor responds to comments about village hiring practices

RANTOUL — Mayor Chuck Smith issued a statement at last week’s monthly village board meeting regarding the village hiring process. The statement was made in response to comments made by residents Debbra Sweat and Margurette Carter at the board’s study session the previous week.

Sweat contended that in the search and hiring process for a new village administrator to succeed Jeff Fiegenschuh that the village has had no citizen involvement and had no racial/ethnic diversity on the search committee, with half of the search committee having a direct reporting line to the administrator.

Sweat asked if the village had considered using an outside firm or enlisting administrators from other communities to serve on the committee. She also asked if the village now has a written policy on citizens serving on a search committee.

Carter said she feels the village board has exhibited a lack of transparency and objected to a board decision to stop placing help-wanted job ads in the Rantoul Press for certain village positions.

Carter also said it is the perception of some in the community that the hiring of a new village administrator was a done deal ahead of time. She cited Fiegenschuh and another village official having lunch with one of the candidates for the job prior to Fiegenschuh leaving his position.

She also wondered if one of the candidates had been briefed ahead of time on some of the issues past and present faced by the village.



Chuck Smith’s statement follows:

The position of village administrator reports directly to the mayor and includes responsibility for a $48 million budget, a system of municipal utilities and over 200 full- and part-time employees.

In general, the village administrator has the following duties:

1. Manage and lead the day-to-day operations of the village.

2. Supervise the department heads, including Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Economic Development, Finance/Accounting, Communications, Inspection/Code Enforcement and Neighborhood Services.

3. Act as information liaison between the staff and six elected village board of trustees, plus the mayor (president of the board), regarding operations and policy matters.

4. Communicate with the public and media as required.

Starting on Aug. 4, 2017, the position was advertised locally in print and on the village website, state-wide on the Illinois Municipal League and Illinois City/County Management Association websites and nationally, through the International City/County Management Association. The application process closed on Sept. 8, 2017.

The HR Department screened each of the 18 applicants, ensuring that they met minimum qualifications.

We were fortunate that a great number of candidates also met our preferred qualifications: a master’s degree in public administration and at least five years of city/county government management experience. Seven candidates were interviewed, either in person or via Skype, as appropriate for location. The committee who sat in on the first round of interviews included Mayor Chuck Smith, trustee Hank Gamel, (trustee Sam Hall), HR Manager Katherine Johnston, Director of Public Works Greg Hazel and Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley.

The next step in the process was to invite three finalists to participate in a public forum, which was held on Sept. 25 at RTHS and broadcast on Facebook live. The video from this forum is still archived on the village of Rantoul’s Facebook page. The public was invited to submit questions for the forum and give feedback to the village staff and elected officials before and after the forum.

Candidates also met with village department heads and trustees Sam Hall and Hank Gamel on this date.

The village board had the opportunity to meet individually with the remaining two finalists and held closed sessions to further discuss the decision. In Rantoul’s system of government, the board president, who is also the mayor, has the final decision on the selection. The board of trustees will vote on the administrator’s contract.





