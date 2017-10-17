Fisher OKs contract for garbage disposal

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board has approved a new contract with Area Disposal.

The sale of the village’s water and sewer plants to Illinois American Water will be final in March. After that, the village will no longer bill for water and sewer charges and will also not bill for village-wide garbage services.

The village will relinquish billing/collection functions back to Area starting in February 2018.

Because it will do the billing, Area will increase current rates by $1 each month, the village board learned at its monthly meeting Thursday.

Area will bill quarterly in advance. The new contract is for six years, and seniors will still receive a discount. New regular and senior monthly rates in February will be $15.25 and $14.50, respectively, and beginning in February 2023 the rates will be $16.50 and $16.75.

The board also approved a $2,000 tax increment financing district grant to Brandon Chandler for the demolition of a house at 605 S. Second St.

The public works committee met before the board meeting to discuss the engineering design for the next phase of the north side storm water drainage improvement project with engineer Will Gray of Donohue & Associates.

The project will be put out to bid Nov. 28, anticipating that work will begin in spring 2018. The project will consist of a base bid and three alternate bids for secondary portions of the project.

This will allow the board to determine, based on the bid amounts, whether it will be financially feasible to complete the entire project at one time or defer one or more of the alternate portions to a later date. The engineering estimate for the total project, including all alternates, is $288,300.

Village Administrator Jeremy Reale reported on behalf of absent trustee Deb Estes, who is chairman of the finance committee, that she, Ron Ragle and Reale have been meeting to discuss finances and major capital needs in advance of the upcoming sale of the water and wastewater systems.

They will look into investment options for the sale proceeds, as well as determining how much funding to set aside for retirement of debt and short- and long-term capital improvement projects.

Ragle and Reale have begun prioritizing capital projects for the next five years and will develop a capital improvement plan for streets, alleys, drainage, public works and equipment.

Further in-depth discussion is set for a finance committee meeting set for some time in November.

news@rantoulpress.com



