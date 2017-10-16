Special village board meeting set Thursday to vote on new administrator

RANTOUL — A special meeting of the village board has been called for a vote on the selection of a new village administrator.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.
Rebecca Motley, public outreach official, said last week the village and the selectee have been going through contract language discussions before an announcement is made.
“There is a contract involved, so everybody’s attorneys need to review it, and until that’s final, we won’t release information,” Motley said.
The administrator to be selected is either LaTonya Rufus, who is director of planning and development for the city of Harvey, and Rick Snider, who serves as Champaign County administrator.
Mayor Chuck Smith has selected the administrator, who must be approved by the village board.
“The way our government works here, the mayor can decide who to hire,” Motley said. “He is not unilaterally doing that. It’s certainly in conversation with lots of business people and certainly the board. The mayor will announce the hiring of the person, and the board has to ratify the contract.”
The new administrator will succeed Jeff Fiegenschuh, who left to become city manager in Rochelle.
Comments
