Administrator selection announcement next week

RANTOUL — Officials expect the selection of a new village administrator to be announced next week.

Rebecca Motley, public outreach official, said the village and the selectee have been going through contract language discussions before an announcement is made.

“There is a contract involved, so everybody’s attorneys need to review it, and until that’s final, we won’t release information,” Motley said.

The administrator was selected from among LaTonya Rufus, who is director of planning and development for the city of Harvey, and Rick Snider, who serves as Champaign County administrator.

Mayor Chuck Smith has selected the administrator, who must be approved by the village board. Motley said a special meeting of the board will be held next week.

“The way our government works here, the mayor can decide who to hire,” Motley said. “He is not unilaterally doing that. It’s certainly in conversation with lots of business people and certainly the board. The mayor will announce the hiring of the person, and the board has to ratify the contract.”

The new administrator will succeed Jeff Fiegenschuh, who left to become city manager in Rochelle.

