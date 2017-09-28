Village information meetings set

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul Neighborhood Services Coordination Division will conduct informational meetings with regards to neighborhood organization and other neighborhood/community-related programs.

The first meeting is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.

For more information, go to www.myrantoul.com or contact Neighborhood Services Coordination Division at 217/892-6815.



