Smaller-town appeal helped to lure Rantoul comptroller

RANTOUL — Pat Chamberlin has always liked the smaller-town appeal of Central Illinois.

The village of Rantoul’s new comptroller (she starts the job Oct. 2) grew up in Winnebago, west of Rockford. She earned a finance degree with an emphasis in accounting from Millikin University in Decatur. It was then that she was able to experience a little of life in downstate Illinois.

“I went to school in Decatur, and I liked the area down there, and I like small towns,” Chamberlin said. “I like the fact Rantoul has a lot of stuff going on, and they have their own power and water (systems).”

Recreational opportunities are important to Chamberlin, and the village has plenty of those with its walking/bike paths, Forum Fitness Center, swimming pool and proximity to Champaign-Urbana.

“I love sports — football and basketball,” she said. “I like to play basketball and tennis and racquetball and hike and be outside and don’t like to sit home all the time,” Chamberlin said.

But it’s not all go-go-go for the new comptroller. Chamberlin likes to relax with a good book as well as spend time with friends, she said.

Chamberlin has worked in the government sector for about 20 years, primarily in the Rockford area, serving as finance director in several stops. She currently is finance director for Rockford public schools.

She is one of only about 30 people in Illinois (about 500 nationwide) who have earned the certified public finance officer designation.

As comptroller, Chamberlin will succeed the retiring Scot Brandon, who has served since 1999.

Brandon said of new comptroller: “Pat Chamberlin has many years of government-finance experience. She has worked as the chief financial officer and other finance positions at several municipalities and school districts. I believe Pat is a good fit for the comptroller position and that she will do an excellent job for the village of Rantoul.”

