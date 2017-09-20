3 finalists announced for Rantoul village administrator

RANTOUL — One hails from Alaska. Another from upstate Illinois. A third comes from Champaign County.

The three finalists have been announced to fill Rantoul’s vacant village administrator post.

They are:

• Mark Lynch, city manager, Whittier, Alaska.

• LaTonya Rufus, director of planning and development, city of Harvey.

• Rick Snider, Champaign County administrator, Urbana.

The candidates will be present when the village of Rantoul hosts a public forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Rantoul Township High School cafetorium.

Each candidate will be asked to respond to a series of identical questions about his or her experience. The audience will then be asked to submit written questions to a moderator.

The event will be live-streamed on the village’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Rantoul.IL/). The public may also submit questions before 3 p.m. on the day of the event at the Facebook page or via email to kjohnston@myrantoul.com, or by phone at (217) 892-6856. A short reception will follow the forum.

The next step in the process will be a closed session village board meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, to discuss the candidates.

Mayor Chuck Smith said recently that he hopes the position can be filled by Nov. 1. Former Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh recently left the post to take a position in Rochelle.

