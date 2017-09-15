Public can meet prospective administrator candidates

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — A public meeting/candidate forum for Rantoul village administrator candidates will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the Rantoul Township High School Cafetorium.
A total of 18 applications were submitted to fill the position formerly held by Jeff Fiegenschuh, who recently left to become city manager in Rochelle.
Economic Development Coordinator Rebecca Motley said a little more than half of the applicants did not meet either the education or experience criteria.
“After preliminary interviews, ... the list was narrowed to two, possibly three, excellent candidates,” Motley said. “All have local government leadership experience and a master’s degree in public administration.”
The event will be structured as a public forum. Each candidate will be asked several questions; then the audience will have a chance to ask questions.
Afterward, the candidates will be available at a short reception for additional public interaction.
“The goal of this event is to allow public input, with time to call/write to village officials after, plus to see how the candidates respond to public situations,” Motley said.
“The field will likely not be narrowed at that point ... unless a candidate removes themselves.”
During the day on Oct. 5, the next round of small interview groups (staff, trustees) will be held, ending with a group interview in a closed board session.
The village expects to publicize the names the week of Sept. 18-22.
Mayor Chuck Smith said he is “highly encouraged” by the candidates.
“We’ve had some really good applicants,” he said. “I’ve been really impressed by the people who have stepped forward.”
