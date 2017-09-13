Owner gives update on planned Thomasboro restaurant

THOMASBORO — Ali Tiouririne submitted a written update to the Thomasboro Village Board Sept. 5 on progress at his property at 406 Church St., where he plans to put in a restaurant and a kitchen showroom.

He is giving priority to the restaurant so has requested that the building permit for the showroom be voided. He will apply for a new permit when he is ready to start on the showroom.

Tiouririne is acting on recommendations by the Champaign County Health Department that include retaining a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and determine a menu and hiring an architect to design kitchen layout and determine final cost.

He estimated those tasks will be completed in about three months. The resulting information will be submitted to the health department for review and construction begun afterward. How soon that will happen depends on how long it takes the health department to work through its backlog.





