Second county tax installment due Friday

URBANA — The second installment of Champaign County property tax bills is due by midnight Friday.

As of Thursday morning, said county Treasurer Dan Welch, about 80 percent of all property tax payments had been made.

A year ago, on the day after the second installment of property taxes was due, 87 percent of all property taxes had been paid, he said.

Welch projected that 85 to 86 percent of property taxes would be paid on time this year.

"If it's postmarked tomorrow (Sept. 1), it will be on time," Welch said. "And the office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., so we'll put an extra half-hour on the front and back end tomorrow.

"And there's a drop box in front of the Brookens building (1776 E. Washington St., U) for people to pay."

Payments made after Friday will be subject to an interest penalty. Payments made between Sept. 2 and Oct. 4 will require a 1.5 percent penalty. Payments made between Oct. 5 and 20 will require a 3 percent penalty plus $10.