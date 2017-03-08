Search process starts for new village administrator

RANTOUL — Mayor Chuck Smith said the village will begin advertising “almost immediately” for someone to fill the position Jeff Fiegenschuh will vacate as village administrator.

In 2014, it took about six months to fill the job after former Administrator Bruce Sandahl was fired and Fiegenschuh was hired.

The Rochelle City Council voted last Monday to hire Fiegenschuh as city manager. Fiegenschuh said his last day on the job in Rantoul will be Sept. 8. He will start his new job the following Monday.

“I’m looking at a couple different avenues for Jeff’s position,” Smith said, adding he would meet with village attorney Ken Beth about the process.

Smith said the village might hire an interim administrator until a full-time replacement can be hired.

Smith knew ahead of time that his village administrator might be leaving. Fiegenschuh told Smith he was looking for another position about three weeks prior to being hired at Rochelle.

“I was of course hoping he would not be successful, but then he found an opportunity in Rochelle that was a fit with mileage, time and size of the community,” Smith said. “That community is a mirror of us, very similar in a lot of ways.”

Smith said Fiegenschuh informed him last Monday that he would be leaving and submitted his letter of resignation.

Smith said Fiegenschuh has been “exemplary in every aspect” as village administrator.

“It’s reflective of the professional that he really is. It’s a huge loss for the community and for this administration.”

Smith and Comptroller Scot Brandon served as co-interim administrators prior to Fiegenschuh’s hiring — a job Smith said was “a lot of work. A lot of 60- to 70-hour weeks.”

Smith called it a “real learning experience,” but he said if he were to serve in that role again, it wouldn’t be as difficult for one reason: He has been mayor longer. Smith had been mayor only a few months when Sandahl was fired.

“I’m a lot more seasoned,” Smith said. “Those four years have made a huge difference in my knowledge base, my experience, to be able to step in and fill those shoes on a temporary basis until we hire an interim or we hire someone on a full-time basis. Mr. Brandon is still here, so we’ll be working, but not in the same way as before.”

Brandon is the next village department head to be leaving. The village has been advertising for a replacement, but so far has been unsuccessful. He is due to retire Oct. 27.

“We’re still waiting” to find someone for Brandon’s job, Smith said. “If we have to repost the position, we will. If we have to hire a professional recruiter, we will.”

Smith said Brandon has indicated Smith could call him back on a temporary basis after the retirement if necessary.

