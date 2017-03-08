County board Dems: Reason for optimism on nursing home

CHAMPAIGN — A group of county board Democrats says there is some reason for optimism at the Champaign County Nursing Home, and that any decision about the future of the facility will be made by the county board, not by countywide elected officials.



A group of nine countywide officials last week urged the county board to sell the nursing home “as soon as practicable” to avoid further cuts to county staff and services. County Administrator Rick Snider had warned last month that as many as 24-30 positions paid out of the county’s general fund might have to be eliminated because of financial problems at the nursing home.



“While the concerns of department heads and countywide elected officials are heard by this board, and we share those concerns, it is not the role of these officials to determine the county budget,” said the statement signed by seven of the board’s 12 Democrats. “That responsibility, as designated by state law, is left to the county board to establish Champaign County’s budgetary priorities and no one else.”



The statement was signed by board members Josh Hartke, Kyle Patterson, Giraldo Rosales, Stephanie Fortado, Steve Summers, Robert King and James Tinsley.



Five other Democrats on the board did not sign the statement, Patterson said.



“I had written out the statement, and then I reached out to individuals if they were willing to sign on to it,” he said. “I didn’t hear back from some, and some of them had different takes on how to approach it. But I really didn’t get much pushback.”



The board members also said financial projections made at a county board study session last week were “worst-case scenarios.”



“These projections did not account for the positive effects that will come from the state of Illinois passing a budget for the first time in years, and they also did not account for the changes that are occurring at the Champaign County Nursing Home under the new management firm, SAK,” said the Democrats.



SAK, of Northfield, took over management of the nursing home July 1 from Management Performance Associates of suburban St. Louis. MPA had operated the home for nine years.



“In regard to the finances of the nursing home, I think we have some positive improvements that are in place,” Patterson said Thursday. “And I think it’s premature to have calls to give up hope and sell the nursing home before we give the new company a chance to show what they can do.”



The Democrats’ statement said that “SAK has already been able to free up $250,000 that the former management firm, MPA, had failed to properly account for. SAK has identified many different issues that were unaddressed by MPA and has plans in place to create a more financially sound Champaign County Nursing Home.”



They said the passage of a state budget and the promise of more timely payments also should help.



“The main financial stressor to the Champaign County Nursing Home has been the state of Illinois’ inability to process and deliver Medicaid payments for the home’s patients,” their statement said. “At one point, the nursing home was losing over $200,000 a month because of the state of Illinois’ failures. With the passage of a state budget, we have sound reason to believe that the situation in Springfield will change for the better.”



The county also has hired a broker to market the nursing home for a possible sale to a private operator.



But the Democrats said that the closure of the home — which county officials have said they want to avoid — “or a hastily executed, low-bid sale of the nursing home will result in the taxpayers of the county losing millions of dollars due to bill backlogs that will no longer have the source of revenue that the Champaign County Nursing Home produces.



“Simply put: a closure or hasty sale of the Champaign County Nursing Home will result in a much worse financial situation for the taxpayers of this county than where we currently find ourselves.”



There will be more discussion of the nursing home’s effect on county finances later this month when the county board begins hearings on the budget for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1.



