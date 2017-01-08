Village Administrator Fiegenschuh to leave for Rochelle position

Rantoul Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh has been hired to serve as Rochelle's city manager. He will begin the job Sept. 11.

RANTOUL — Having recently hired its new police chief, the village will now start the search for a new village administrator.

Jeff Fiegenschuh, who has held the administrator position since 2014, has accepted the city manager position in Rochelle. He takes over the reins there Sept. 11.

The Rochelle City Council voted to approve Fiegenschuh’s hiring in a special meeting Monday night. He will be paid $135,000 his first year.

Rochelle is located about 75 miles west of Chicago and 25 miles south of Rockford.

Fiegenschuh said Tuesday morning that two factors weighed into his decision to take the Rochelle job.

The first is the community as a whole.

“When I interviewed, I was impressed by the mayor and the staff and their commitment to downtown and economic development,” Fiegenschuh said.

The second is proximity to his children.

“I will be closer to my family. My daughter (Courtney) goes to (Northern Illinois University),” Fiegenschuh said. “I will be able to see her now. The other two (Carter and Abigail)” are students at Princeton Township High School.”

Rochelle is located about 55 miles from Princeton — one of Fiegenschuh’s previous administrative stops. He was city manager in that community from January 2008-November 2011.

Fiegenschuh said the recent controversy over the rerouting of a stormwater line around village trustee Chad Smith’s property did have some bearing on his decision.

“I understand no matter where you go, the politics of this job, you have to have a thick skin,” Fiegenschuh said. “Some of the personal attacks that were lobbed at me made it easier for me to look for a new job.”

Some village residents questioned Fiegenschuh’s authority and the actions of the village board as a whole in rerouting the storm sewer line. In the end, it was determined that Fiegenschuh had the authority to make the change, and two attorneys opined that he had done nothing wrong.

Still, Fiegenschuh said the decision to leave was a difficult one.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in Rantoul, especially working with Mayor (Chuck) Smith and the village board — the three that left, Tony Brown and Gary Wilson and Ken Turner” and the current trustees. This village board ... are the best I’ve ever had. They are great people.”

Fiegenschuh also said the village employees were a dedicated group.

Brown will be sworn in as Rantoul’s new police chief Tuesday night and will take over the police department on Monday.

Like Rantoul, Rochelle operates many of its own utilities, including electric, water, wastewater, fiber and its own rail line.

Fiegenschuh, 42, cited that experience in helping him to land the Rochelle position. (Princeton also operated its own utilities.)

He was selected at Rochelle from a field of 29 applicants, with four being interviewed by the city council.

He said the community has an enviable transportation system with two nearby interstates and a rail line through the community.

“I have never been in a community with so much access to transportation,” Fiegenschuh said.

The city, which has a population of 9,227, has a budget of about $50 million. He said the community’s electric department is about twice the size of Rantoul’s, and he said the community has a large industrial population.

His last day on the job in Rantoul will be Sept. 8.

“I want to help Mayor Smith through the transition and the staff however I can,” Fiegenschuh said.

The Rochelle position will mark the seventh administrative post Fiegenschuh has held in municipal government since June 2003 beginning with the city administrator job in David City, Neb.

Prior to coming to Rantoul, he served as village administrator in Windsor Heights, a community of 4,900 that is a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa. He had held that position since December 2012.

A native of Sidney, Neb., Fiegenschuh earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

