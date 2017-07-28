FISHER — After discussing the matter for nearly 10 months the Fisher Village Board has agreed to sell its water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water for $6.8 million. That amount is higher than the systems’ appraised value.



Trustees were convinced that Fisher could not itself undertake the $7 million in system updates needed in the next few years. The board raised water and sewer rates by 50 percent in April, and further increases would have come the next two years if the village had kept the systems.



The company will make a $75,000 payment to the village as soon as it signs the asset purchase agreement. That money will cover the engineering and appraisal services and the $20,000 the village paid Gerald Hartman of Florida for consulting with the board during the negotiation period. The company will also pay $225,000 in earnest money.



The return of the two village-owned properties to the tax rolls could generate up to $26,000 additional tax income yearly to Fisher’s general fund.



Also, the village will earn money through a 3 percent franchise fee the company will pay for using right-of-ways and streets that could come to $30,000 annually.



The company has agreed to retain Ron Ragle, current water/wastewater superintendent, as an employee. The village also retains any rights to lease antenna space on the two water towers, and the towers will remain Fisher orange in color.



Now the Illinois Commerce Commission must approve the sales agreement. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will have input as well.



That process can take up to nine months. American Water will submit three appraisals of the systems to the ICC, but no matter the results of those, the company will pay the village the agree-upon purchase price.



Current state law allows the purchasing company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them.



That provision of the state utilities act will sunset in June 2018. Mayor Mike Bayler has said he believes the sale can be completed by then, and village attorney Marc Miller said the village will make the deadline “in a comfortable amount of time.”



Bayler said, ”I think we did very good.”



But trustee Roger Ponton cast the only no vote by the trustees, saying, “I think we could have done all this ourselves. That way we would have kept control.”



