Man wants to open Rantoul seafood store

RANTOUL — Fresh seafood could be coming to Rantoul.

The village board will be asked to approve a microloan committee recommendation to provide a $10,000 low-interest loan over seven years for start-up of a seafood store by Perry Johnson.

Pending board approval, PJ’s Fish Farm will be located at 620 E. Champaign Ave.

Johnson will provide $5,000 of his own funds. That plus the loan amount will be used to prepare the building, buy restaurant equipment and for plumbing work.

“My business will be selling raw seafood, and after the first year I plan to cook my product,” Johnson said. “I (would) also like to start selling to restaurants.”

The 55-year-old Johnson at one time worked at a fish market in Champaign-Urbana and previously operated his own market in the 100 block of North Garrard Street in Rantoul, but had to close it in 2007 after a construction-related back injury.

“During that time I did have a good base of customers,” Johnson said, noting that he grossed about $6,000 over six months.

He said when he was able to begin accepting Link cards for people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, business improved.

Johnson will obtain his seafood from a supplier in southern Illinois that gets the seafood from the Mississippi River.

“I will pick my product up fresh, prep it and freeze it,” Johnson said.

Seafood to be sold will include buffalo, perch, catfish, dry fish and carp. He will also make available turtle meat and mussels and will be able to special order different types of items such as crawfish and alligator.

Johnson said his ultimate goal is to have fish markets in Bloomington, Champaign and Danville.

As collateral, Johnson will put up a 2004 truck and restaurant equipment.

New microloan committee member Jim Smith asked if loan applicants should be required to provide a more-detailed financial background.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh, who is a member of the microloan committee, said such information has not been required in the past, but that doesn’t mean the policy can’t be changed.

Fiegenschuh said the village has had a loan delinquency rate of less than 2 percent.

“We’ve not had any delinquencies to any degree in the history of the loans,” Fiegenschuh said.

The administrator said if the committee wants to begin requiring more detailed financial information from applicants, it should request that information beforehand.

“In all fairness to this gentleman, I don’t think we need to make that practice in this application (because he hadn’t been informed of it before),” Fiegenschuh said.

The committee voted 4-0 to recommend approval of the loan.

Fiegenschuh said perhaps in the future the committee will ask for a credit report or two years of income taxes to verify the financials.

The village board will hold its monthly study session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the muncipal building, 333. S. Tanner St.

